Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke: Wie die strategische Vision eines Unternehmens historischem Meilenstein passt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 03:12 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

APP Group: Driving a Green Energy Transition that Aligns with the UK Vision

Finanznachrichten News

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COP29 UN Climate Change Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan (November 11-22, 2024) is an important moment for the UK to strengthen its commitment to accelerate global transition to clean energy and achieve the zero emissions target. The UK seeks to utilize green solutions to effectively address the climate crisis.

During the forum, the UK announced its implementation of the NDC (Nationally Determined Contribution), a plan outlining each country's commitments to mitigate climate change. Aligned with its NDC, the UK committed to leading in climate solutions, aiming to cut carbon emissions by 81% by 2035, up from 68% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

APP Group aligns with the UK's leadership in global climate solutions through participation in COP29. This commitment reflects APP Group's ongoing dedication among nations to accelerate decarbonization across various industrial sectors, contributing meaningfully to the global fight against climate change.

During COP29, APP Group reaffirmed its global commitment as a driver of change in addressing the climate crisis through green energy transitions and sustainable practices such as; increasing the use of biomass to reduce emissions, ensuring a controlled biomass supply, and implementing sustainable forest management to enhance natural carbon absorption.

"It's crucial to assess risks and make thorough plans so decarbonization efforts can continue, even though investment is necessary to create a greener industry while persistently pursuing forest conservation and protection for carbon absorption," stated Elim Sritaba as Chief Sustainability Officer of APP Group.

In the UK, APP Group offers Delipac, a natural paper alternative to single-use plastics, a remarkable "waste-free" and sustainable paperboard specifically engineered for F&B packaging, endorsed by independent ISO-certified credentials.

APP Group acknowledges that reducing plastic waste plays a role in combating climate change. By providing eco-friendly solutions like Delipac, APP Group supports the transition to sustainable packaging.

APP's encourages other companies to join the global green movement, which supports countries' commitments, like the UK's initiative in COP29.

About APP Group

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-a-green-energy-transition-that-aligns-with-the-uk-vision-302354792.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.