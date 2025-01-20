Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2025) - Petlio Inc., a leading innovator in pet health, is transforming the way pet parents care for their furry companions. The company is proud to introduce advanced at-home health screening tests and longevity-focused supplements, empowering pet owners to take proactive control of their pets' well-being and extend their lifespan.







Petlio Revolutionizes Pet Care with Proactive Screening Tests and Longevity Supplements



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/237270_63e567c68444a8a8_002full.jpg

In response to the growing demand for preventive and proactive pet healthcare in North America, Petlio's mission is clear: to help pets live longer, healthier lives through science-backed solutions that fit seamlessly into modern pet care routines.

"While humans benefit from proactive healthcare solutions like screenings and longevity supplements, pets have been underserved in this regard. Petlio aims to change that," says Marc Thomson, co-founder of Petlio. "Our products allow pet parents to identify potential health issues early and take preventive measures, ensuring pets enjoy a longer, healthier life."

Proactive Health Screening Tests

Petlio's innovative at-home health screening tests address 92% of common pet ailments, including those affecting dogs and cats. These tests provide pet parents with actionable insights, allowing for early intervention and customized vet care, saving time and stress for both pets and their families.

Longevity Supplements: A Cellular Approach to Aging

Petlio has also introduced revolutionary longevity supplements featuring proven compounds like NMN (Nicotinamide Mononucleotide) and Resveratrol, both widely recognized in human healthcare for their anti-aging properties. These supplements tackle aging at a cellular level, promoting healthier and longer lives for pets.

Shifting the Focus: Prevention Over Cure

Petlio prioritizes prevention by offering tools for early detection and cellular health. Petlio enables pet parents to proactively manage their pets' health before problems occur.

This proactive model strengthens the bond between pets and their owners, fostering trust and confidence in pet care.

"Pets are family, and they deserve the same level of care we give ourselves," Thomson added. "Our solutions empower pet owners with the tools and knowledge to provide the best possible care."

About Petlio

Petlio is at the forefront of modern pet care in North America, offering advanced at-home health screening tests and longevity supplements designed to improve pets' quality of life. With a focus on preventive healthcare, Petlio equips pet parents with innovative solutions to extend and enhance the lives of their furry family members.

To learn more, visit www.petlio.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237270

SOURCE: Plentisoft