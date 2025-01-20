Anzeige
KnowBe4 Inc.: KnowBe4 Recognised as Khaleej Times Best Place to Work in United Arab Emirates

Finanznachrichten News

KnowBe4 ranks as a 2024 Best Place to Work in the UAE by Khaleej Times

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced that it has been named a Khaleej Times Best Place to Work in the UAE for 2024. Joining the ranks of globally recognised employers, this award celebrates KnowBe4's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace that prioritises the highest levels of employee engagement, experience, and well-being.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com

KnowBe4's recognition on the Khaleej Times Best Places to Work list celebrates the exceptional experiences of employees, driven by its commitment to creating a fun and welcoming workplace, promoting health and wellness competitions, and offering unique and impactful benefits such as a company-wide bonus game.

"At KnowBe4, we place our people at the heart of everything we do," says Ani Banerjee, chief human resources officer at KnowBe4. "Being recognised as a Khaleej Times Best Place to Work reflects our unwavering commitment to creating an environment where employees can grow and succeed. Through a strong emphasis on professional development and world-class training, we provide our team with the tools to build solid foundations for success. Coupled with meaningful benefits like tuition reimbursement and certification bonuses, we strive to create a workplace that inspires and empowers everyone to reach their full potential."

Powered by employee experience survey and data experts WorkL, the Khaleej Times Best Places to Work awards are based on genuine employee insights, ensuring the recognition reflects true workplace culture. The survey covers 27 topics and measures employee experience using WorkL's key drivers of engagement, such as pride, satisfaction, and well-being, to identify leading companies in the region that foster a supportive and inclusive environment.

For more information on KnowBe4 Careers, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/careers.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organisations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defence layer that fortifies user behaviour against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilises personalised and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilise workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organisation's biggest asset.

Media Contact:
Kathy Wattman
SVP of Public Relations
kathyw@knowbe4.com
727-474-9950

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588691/KB4_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/knowbe4-recognised-as-khaleej-times-best-place-to-work-in-united-arab-emirates-302354055.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
