SINCE: Installation of "Chaîne de Lumière" by Pierre & Cedric Koukjian, designers from Geneva, Switzerland in Bikfaya, Lebanon

BIKFAYA, Lebanon, Jan. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new monumental sculpture, "Chaîne de Lumière", created by designers Pierre & Cedric Koukjian, represented by SINCE, has been installed in the picturesque town of Bikfaya, Lebanon.

This sculpture, composed of seven links, draws inspiration from Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy. Each link represents one of the seven stages of growth, symbolizing the human soul's journey toward enlightenment.

The chain embodies unity, resilience, and connection, reflecting the unifying power that binds all existence. Chaînes de Lumière invites viewers to reflect on the transformative path of self-discovery and the enduring strength found in collective harmony.

The project was made possible with the invaluable support of Sheikha Nicole Gemayel and the artistic community of Geneva, whose collective commitment to creativity has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. The logistical aspects of the project were expertly handled by Blackblues, ensuring the successful installation of this monumental work in its new home.

About Pierre and Cedric Koukjian

Pierre and Cedric Koukjian are celebrated for their postmodernist works, often incorporating materials such as metal, marble, and crystalline resin. Their creations explore themes of connection, identity, and resilience.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c6b4221-306b-45a7-b296-1ffa31df8b01