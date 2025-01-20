Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2025) - Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing (CDLM) proudly shares an exciting corporate update, and is thrilled to announce that a singer, Jimmy Levy, will perform at the highly anticipated MAHA (Making America Healthy Again).





Singer Jimmy Levy performing on stage.



Cygalle Dias, founder and visionary behind CDLM, expressed her excitement, noting that this performance highlights the agency's dedication to amplifying artistic voices and elevating client success.

"I am thrilled to witness Jimmy Levy's remarkable journey as his talent and dedication ascend to new heights. His scheduled performance at the MAHA celebration is a testament to his artistry and the powerful connection he creates with audiences. At Cygalle Dias Lifestyle Marketing, we are honored to play a role in supporting his extraordinary career." - Cygalle Dias, Founder and President, CDLM.

Jimmy Levy will be performing:

Amen Matrix This is a War Welcome to the Revolution

WHAT:

The MAHA inaugural celebration, dedicated to "Making America Healthy Again," will highlight key initiatives for national wellness.

WHO:





Singer Jimmy Levy, wearing "Make America Great Again Cap."



Jimmy Levy's performance is scheduled for January 20th, 8:00 PM at the Grand Washington Ballroom in Washington, D.C., as part of this prestigious event. With an anticipated audience of over 5,000 attendees and a global reach through live-streaming platforms, this event underscores the administration's commitment to health, unity, and national progress.

The evening promises to showcase talent and purpose, bringing together a diverse lineup of performers, influential speakers, and notable dignitaries. The event serves as a powerful platform to highlight the collective efforts to foster wellness and unity and celebrate the nation's achievements. In-person and online, attendees can expect an unforgettable experience that combines entertainment, inspiration, and a shared vision for a brighter future.

Anticipation Builds for a Historic Inauguration While Levy's fans eagerly await his performance at MAHA, there is growing hope that he might also be chosen to perform one of his inspiring songs at a very special and historic event.

Reflecting on his journey, Levy remarked, "Faith, integrity, and standing firm in your beliefs guide me. I am honored to share my music and message with a nation seeking unity and hope."

A Historical Celebration of Faith and Patriotism

The inauguration will be a grand spectacle, celebrating the unity and diversity of America while highlighting the values that have defined American leadership. The event will feature

Inspirational keynote speeches from prominent leaders.

Performances by acclaimed artists capturing the spirit of the nation.

A focus on unity and faith, echoing the values of the American people.

About Jimmy Levy:

Jimmy Levy is a singer-songwriter whose music blends soulful melodies with profound messages of faith, resilience, and hope. His authentic artistry and dedication to uplifting his audience have earned him a devoted following and a place among the nation's most inspiring voices.

*For more information on Jimmy Levy's music and updates on his anticipated performance, visit Jimmy Levy's Official Website and follow him on Instagram.

