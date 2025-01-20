Sunwave Communications: Sunwave Debuts Advanced Wireless Security Solutions at Intersec 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave, a global leader in wireless communication technology, showcased its latest innovations at Intersec 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 14 to 16. The company's advanced SCUTARII series and wireless signal management solutions attracted widespread attention, promising to transform wireless security in diverse applications, from public safety to educational and commercial settings.

The highlight of Sunwave's exhibit was the CUBE 2.0, a compact, low-radiation device designed to block 2G to 5G networks, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals. With its plug-and-play functionality, it ensures seamless deployment in sensitive environments like exams and high-security meetings.

Building on this foundation, the MAS series delivered enhanced performance with advanced features such as whitelist/blacklist management and unauthorized device detection. Offering signal-blocking efficiency 200 times greater than traditional solutions, it provided precise and customizable coverage for secure spaces.

Sunwave also debuted its portable positioning mobile catcher, a suitcase-style device capable of multi-target tracking with 20 cm accuracy. Designed for security professionals, it streamlines search and tracking operations with unparalleled precision.

Throughout the event, Sunwave's booth attracted significant interest from industry professionals and potential partners. Visitors praised the practicality and innovation of the company's solutions, which are already deployed in over 200 projects worldwide.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, fostering global collaboration, and delivering scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers." said Yongchao Ma, general manager at Sunwave Communications Technology.

As Sunwave looks ahead, it plans to expand its global footprint, invest further in research and development, and strengthen partnerships worldwide, cementing its position as a leader in wireless communication and security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601487/Sunwave_Intersec.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunwave-debuts-advanced-wireless-security-solutions-at-intersec-2025-302355059.html