Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
100-Milliarden-Dollar-Marke: Wie die strategische Vision eines Unternehmens historischem Meilenstein passt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 06:42 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunwave Communications: Sunwave Debuts Advanced Wireless Security Solutions at Intersec 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwave, a global leader in wireless communication technology, showcased its latest innovations at Intersec 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 14 to 16. The company's advanced SCUTARII series and wireless signal management solutions attracted widespread attention, promising to transform wireless security in diverse applications, from public safety to educational and commercial settings.

Sunwave at Intersec

The highlight of Sunwave's exhibit was the CUBE 2.0, a compact, low-radiation device designed to block 2G to 5G networks, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals. With its plug-and-play functionality, it ensures seamless deployment in sensitive environments like exams and high-security meetings.

Building on this foundation, the MAS series delivered enhanced performance with advanced features such as whitelist/blacklist management and unauthorized device detection. Offering signal-blocking efficiency 200 times greater than traditional solutions, it provided precise and customizable coverage for secure spaces.

Sunwave also debuted its portable positioning mobile catcher, a suitcase-style device capable of multi-target tracking with 20 cm accuracy. Designed for security professionals, it streamlines search and tracking operations with unparalleled precision.

Throughout the event, Sunwave's booth attracted significant interest from industry professionals and potential partners. Visitors praised the practicality and innovation of the company's solutions, which are already deployed in over 200 projects worldwide.

"We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, fostering global collaboration, and delivering scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers." said Yongchao Ma, general manager at Sunwave Communications Technology.

As Sunwave looks ahead, it plans to expand its global footprint, invest further in research and development, and strengthen partnerships worldwide, cementing its position as a leader in wireless communication and security.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601487/Sunwave_Intersec.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunwave-debuts-advanced-wireless-security-solutions-at-intersec-2025-302355059.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.