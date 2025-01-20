The European construction powerhouse Strabag faces an unexpected leadership crisis following the tragic passing of its CEO, who died at age 44 during a health retreat in Carinthia. The chief executive, who had only assumed his position at the beginning of 2023, succumbed to an aneurysm despite medical intervention. The remaining board members have temporarily assumed leadership responsibilities to maintain operational continuity at the construction giant, which currently employs approximately 86,000 people worldwide and recently reported annual revenues exceeding 19 billion euros.

Upcoming Corporate Events

Despite this challenging transition, Strabag maintains its commitment to key upcoming corporate engagements. The company is scheduled to participate in the UniCredit and Kepler Cheuvreux German Corporate Council Conference on January 22, followed by the Austrian Day event hosted by Raiffeisen Bank International on February 5. Additionally, the company plans to release its fourth-quarter 2024 business activities report on February 13, 2025, demonstrating its continued focus on operational transparency and stakeholder engagement.

