Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.1646 per Public Share for the calendar year 2025 according to the following table.1 2

Record Date Payment Date USD Dividend Per Share DRIP Enrollment Deadline Currency Election Deadline 14/2/2025 21/3/2025 $0.1646 28/2/2025 28/2/2025 16/5/2025 20/6/2025 $0.1646 2/6/2025 2/6/2025 15/8/2025 19/9/2025 $0.1646 1/9/2025 1/9/2025 14/11/2025 19/12/2025 $0.1646 28/11/2025 28/11/2025

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") whereby shares are purchased in the open market by the administrator of the DRIP. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/corporate/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Shareholders electing GBP dividends must do so no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/corporate/psh-dividend-information/.

Additional Information

The payment of each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:

the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend;

the Company's total indebtedness will be less than one-third of the Company's total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.

The decision as to whether PSH pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. While PSH intends to pay a quarterly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH's Board's decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Category: (PSH:CorporateActions)

_______________________

1 The dates in the table may change at the Board's discretion and each dividend will be subject to certain conditions being satisfied.

2 The Company's policy is to pay quarterly dividends in an amount determined by multiplying the average PSH NAV of all trading days in December of the prior year by 0.25%, subject to a cap whereby the total dividends paid for the year is not to exceed 125% of the average of the total dividends paid in each of the previous three years. Once the dividend is set for a specific year, the Company does not intend to decrease it from that level, even in the event that NAV were to decline in a future year. The dividend cap is utilized so that PSH does not make an excess distribution under the PFIC rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250119466902/en/

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk