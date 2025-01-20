O.C. Tanner, a global leader in employee recognition solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a Strategic Leader in the latest Fosway 9-Grid for Talent People Success. This prestigious acknowledgment from Fosway Group, Europe's leading HR industry analyst, underscores O.C. Tanner's commitment to delivering innovative and impactful solutions that enhance workplace culture.

Fosway's independent analysis highlights O.C. Tanner's Culture Cloud, a comprehensive platform designed to foster employee engagement and recognition. This recognition positions O.C. Tanner at the forefront of the Rewards and Recognition Industry, showcasing its ability to meet the complex needs of enterprise-scale customers with a rich suite of capabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized as a strategic leader in our industry by Fosway," said Scott Sperry, CEO of O.C. Tanner. "We are committed to being an elevated partner who uses industry-leading research to innovate tailored, scalable solutions that deliver impact to the employees who benefit from the amazing workplace cultures our clients intentionally cultivate around the globe."

"In a tight and unpredictable talent market, a positive workplace culture can be the difference that helps your business retain its people and thrive," commented David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "By providing employee recognition solutions that clearly enhance job satisfaction, O.C. Tanner has earned their place as a Strategic Leader this year."

The Fosway 9-Grid is a five-dimensional model that evaluates solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. It allows organizations to compare performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory. O.C. Tanner's strong market performance and customer advocacy reflect its dedication to excellence and innovation.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee recognition experiences. Our Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps millions of people thrive at work. Our team of more than 1,500 programmers, researchers, designers, client professionals, and craftspeople hail from 58 countries and speak 62 languages. Together, we create the technology, tools, and awards that help our clients shape productive work environments, drive innovation, and fuel positive business results. Learn more at octanner.com.

