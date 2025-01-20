

Spritzer EcoPark's colourful Chinese New Year decorations light up the auspicious season, bringing festive cheer to all visitors









TAIPING, Malaysia, Jan 20, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - As we approach the dawn of another lunar new year, a time of reflection and renewal, why not step into the vibrant world of tradition and celebration at Spritzer EcoPark? With Chinese New Year just around the corner, the EcoPark offers an enchanting blend of cultural motifs and contemporary design, all framed by its lush, verdant surroundings. Whether you are seeking festive cheer or a peaceful retreat, Spritzer EcoPark is the perfect destination to mark the start of a new year and a new chapter.From 18th January to 16th February 2025, Spritzer EcoPark once again transforms into a dazzling hub of celebration offering the perfect setting for capturing beautiful and memorable moments with family and friends. The park's Chinese New Year decorations this year feature a blend of traditional elements and contemporary flair, creating a perfect photo opportunity for visitors and their loved ones. Spritzer EcoPark welcomes everyone to join in the festivities, with free entry ensuring that the joy of celebration is accessible to all.As one of Malaysia's must-visit locations for locals and tourists, Spritzer EcoPark offers an abundance of exciting activities for visitors of all ages, providing something special for everyone to enjoy amidst its lush, natural surroundings. Visitors can challenge each other to a friendly game of 18-hole Mini Golf, glide through the park in style with Paddle Kart, or tap into their creativity with hands-on DIY & Crafting activities designed to bring out the festive spirit. The park offers these experiences at affordable prices, making it the perfect destination for a day of fun and relaxation.After a day of exploration, visitors can unwind and enjoy the cozy environment at STG Cafe, savouring a delicious meal or refreshing drinks in a tranquil setting. While enjoying the festivities, visitors can also stop by at the Spritzer Water Shop to stock up on their favourite Spritzer products for festive gatherings or take a break at the Snack Station for some quick and delicious refreshments. For those looking for a memento of their visit, the Spritzer Souvenir Shop offers exclusive keepsakes, perfect for remembering a day well spent at Spritzer EcoPark.Spritzer EcoPark invites everyone to celebrate the season with us and stay refreshed throughout the festivities. Whether you are exploring the park's decorations or participating in the activities, we are here to ensure you enjoy the very best of the Chinese New Year celebrations."Every year, Spritzer strives to deliver new and exciting experiences for all our visitors. By bringing fresh themes and ideas every time we hope to keep creating fresh and different memories for families and friends. This year, we are delighted to blend tradition, modernity, and fun for this year's Chinese New Year celebration," said Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations at Spritzer. "Our goal is to provide an environment where families can come together, relax amidst nature, and make cherished memories. We are excited to share this special time with our visitors and wish everyone a joyful and creative year ahead!"Spritzer EcoPark extends its warmest wishes for a Happy Chinese New Year, filled with prosperity, good health, and happiness. Join us to make this Chinese New Year truly special!The park is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM. We are located at Lot 898, Jalan Reservoir, Off Jalan Air Kuning, 34000 Taiping, Perak.For more updates and details, follow Spritzer EcoPark on Facebook and Instagram.About SpritzerSpritzer, Malaysia's No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.Spritzer-nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.Source: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.