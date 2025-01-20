Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 | Ticker-Symbol: B6S
Frankfurt
15.01.25
08:10 Uhr
14,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
20.01.2025 09:01 Uhr
Britvic plc: De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading in Britvic Shares



DJ Britvic plc: De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading in Britvic Shares 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Britvic plc: De-Listing and Cancellation of Trading in Britvic Shares 
20-Jan-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
 
20 January 2025 
BRITVIC PLC 
DE-LISTING AND CANCELLATION OF TRADING OF BRITVIC SHARES 
Further to the announcement made by Britvic PLC ("Britvic") on 15 January 2025 and by Carlsberg A/S ("Carlsberg") and 
Britvic on 16 January 2025 in respect of the sanction of the Scheme by the Court and the Scheme becoming Effective, 
respectively, Britvic today announces that, following an application by Britvic, the Financial Conduct Authority has 
cancelled the listing of the Britvic Shares on the Official List and the London Stock Exchange has cancelled trading of 
the Britvic Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, in each case with effect from 7:30 
a.m. (London time) today. 
Defined terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings set out in the Scheme Document dated 22 July 
2024. 
Enquiries 
Britvic 
                                                     +44 (0) 7808 
Steve Nightingale, Investor Relations                                  097784 
Kathryn Partridge, Media Relations                                    +44 (0) 7803 
                                                     854229 
 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Britvic)        +44 (0) 20 
                                                     7425 8000 
 
Anthony Zammit 
 
Henry Stewart 
 
Paul Baker 
 
Melissa Godoy 
 
Rusheel Somaiya 
 
Europa Partners Limited (Financial Adviser to Britvic)                          +44 (0) 20 
                                                     7451 4542 
Jan Skarbek 
Dominic King 
 
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove)  +44 (0) 20 
(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to Britvic)                           7742 4000 
Dwayne Lysaght 
Jeannette Smits van Oyen 
Edmund Byers 
 
Headland (PR Adviser to Britvic) 
                                                     +44 (0) 7734 
Stephen Malthouse                                            956 201 
Henry Wallers                                              +44 (0) 7876 
                                                     562 436 
Joanna Clark 
                                                     +44 (0) 7827 
                                                     960 120

Linklaters LLP is acting as legal adviser to Britvic.

Important Notices

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") is acting as financial adviser to Britvic and to no one else. Morgan Stanley is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and the PRA. In connection with such matters, Morgan Stanley and its affiliates and its and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as its client, nor will Morgan Stanley be responsible to anyone other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition or any matter referred to herein.

Europa Partners Limited ("Europa Partners"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting as joint financial adviser exclusively for Britvic and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the Acquisition. Neither Europa Partners, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Europa Partners in connection with the Acquisition, this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove) ("J.P. Morgan Cazenove"), which is authorised in the United Kingdom by the PRA and regulated by the PRA and the FCA, is acting as financial adviser exclusively for Britvic and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan Cazenove or its affiliates, nor for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Publication on Website

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Takeover Code, a copy of this announcement will be made available, subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions, on Britvic's website at https:// documentarchive.britvic.com/ by no later than 12 noon (London time) on the business day following the date of this announcement. For the avoidance of doubt, the contents of this website are not incorporated into and do not form part of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: STR - Britvic plc 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 371296 
EQS News ID:  2069713 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2069713&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
