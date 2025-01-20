India's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiative (PM-SGMBY) could create a INR 1. 2 trillion ($13. 9 billion) opportunity for PV module, inverter, and component manufacturers, benefiting project developers and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractors, according to SBICAPS. From pv magazine India The Indian government's PM-SGMBY subsidy scheme for residential rooftop solar has the potential to catalyze an INR 1. 2 trillion ecosystem, said SBICAPS in a new report. It said it expects manufacturers of essential components - including modules, inverters, mounting equipment, ...

