Company's latest digital identity, risk signals offerings for global gaming market provide exceptional player experience without compromising trust and safety

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven biometric identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced the newest additions to its comprehensive portfolio of offerings tailor-made for the global gaming, gambling and sports betting market. These industry-leading developments are designed to provide an exceptional onboarding experience for players while upholding trust, safety and compliance standards, and also demonstrate Jumio's commitment to responsible gaming.

Jumio has long been the leader in online identity verification and is an innovator in digital identity as well. In addition to developing solutions to enable businesses to verify digital identities from trusted sources, Jumio is helping to drive the conversation about policy and standards.

Brazil is one country that has seen a strong shift toward digital identity, driven by regulatory and consumer demands. Jumio now accepts CNH Digital, the digital version of Brazil's national driver's license with over 50 million users to date. This enables businesses in and beyond the gaming space to make onboarding even easier for new users the user uploads a PDF of their digital driver's license during ID Verification, and Jumio verifies all applicable PII via Serpro, the Brazilian government's technology and data processing agency.

"We believe that 2025 is the year digital identity will go fully mainstream, and with so many people using digital IDs in their daily lives, first impressions will be shaped that could make or break it for gaming platforms, both the ones operating in Brazil and European operators looking to expand into Latin America," said Philipp Pointner, Jumio's chief of digital identity.

Jumio has also launched eKYC Checks, a new risk signal designed to provide additional reassurance that end users are who they say they are by validating one or two matches of a name, address or date of birth through one or two independent data sources. Currently available for more than 50 countries, eKYC Checks helps businesses comply with the European Union's AML and KYC regulations to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. This new risk signal helps the gaming industry ensure responsible gaming, check for cross-border eligibility and serves as an additional fraud-prevention tool for higher-risk activities including payout requests.

"By leveraging Jumio, gaming operators around the world can offer a winning user experience while helping safeguard their platforms, meet compliance requirements, protect their reputations, and meet the challenges of this rapidly growing and changing market in 2025 and beyond," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO.

ICE Barcelona attendees are invited to visit Stand 4G14 to learn more about these latest developments and Jumio's award-winning, AI-powered solutions.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

