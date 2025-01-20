Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
EWE NETZ GmbH has chosen OverIT to innovate its workforce management processes

MILAN, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, global reference company in the Field Service Management software industry, in partnership with Live Reply GmbH, has signed an agreement with EWE NETZ GmbH, a leading German distribution system operator and pioneer in the integration and support of renewable energy, the transportation of electricity, water, hydrogen, and natural gas as well as the construction and maintenance of telecommunication networks. The collaboration aims to streamline all operational activities and processes involved in the expansion, operation, and maintenance of EWE NETZ GmbH's extensive energy networks (around 83,000 km of electricity networks and 57,000 km of gas networks), including upgrades, construction, and fault rectification.

By deploying the OverIT NextGen Platform, EWE NETZ GmbH expects to enhance its workforce management processes, from planning and order preparation to task assignment and field execution, ultimately ensuring that the right resources (650 technicians involved in the project) are deployed at the right time and for the right purpose. This transformation will allow employees to focus on their core competencies, while reducing complexity, and boosting overall performance. Moreover, the platform enables end-to-end digitization and automation across all organizational units, coming as a user-friendly and intuitive solution for its workforce.

This agreement aligns with EWE's strategic response to a shifting market landscape shaped by increased competition, evolving customer expectations triggered by the energy transition, a growing skills shortage, and the adoption of new technologies such as EV charging stations and photovoltaic systems. Through this collaboration, EWE NETZ strives to ensure long-term sustainability, optimize resource utilization, and improve both customer and employee satisfaction, while delivering higher-quality products and services.

"Looking on our existing and upcoming challenges as well as our mission to use best practice solutions for our customers we are happy to start our journey with OverIT and take the next level of workforce management!" said Ole Flörcken, Head of Business Development, EWE NETZ.

"In collaboration with OverIT, we are empowering EWE NETZ to streamline and digitize key processes across their extensive energy networks. We are proud to support our customers in overcoming key industry challenges by leveraging new technologies," said Christian Falk, Associate Partner, Live Reply GmbH.

"We are honored to have earned the trust of an industry leader like EWE NETZ. We look forward to supporting their mission of driving innovation and operational excellence," said Matteo Fagotto, Sr. Director, Customer Success, OverIT.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424746/OverIT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ewe-netz-gmbh-has-chosen-overit-to-innovate-its-workforce-management-processes-302354248.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
