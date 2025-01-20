Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Relax Gaming

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has reached an agreement with iGaming company Relax Gaming to make their games available to players in the Denmark region.

Relax's creativity at designing a variety of unique and entertaining online casino games has seen the company win numerous awards. The company won the Online Slot of the Year title at the Global Gaming Awards 2024, building on its earlier successes including taking home Slot Developer of the Year at the 2022 SBC Awards.

Among the new Relax titles that will become available to NetBet Denmark customers are engaging slots such as Money Train 3, Wildchemy, and Temple Tumble.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, we only partner with companies that have a proven track record of creating entertaining titles for customers to enjoy. Relax's list of awards and nominations speaks for itself, and we are excited to embark on a relationship with them that will benefit all parties."

Martin Stålros, CEO at Relax Gaming, said: "We're really looking forward to working with NetBet Casino. The partnership offers an opportunity to work collaboratively in a key regulated market, allowing Relax to expand its presence in the Danish market and across the Nordics."

"As one of the leading operators, NetBet have made huge strides in the industry, which makes for an exciting partnership together."

NetBet players can explore Relax's flagship games on the NetBet Denmark website, as well as other entertaining online casino game variants such as Table Games and Bingo.

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk , or contact: press@netbet.com.

About Relax Gaming/RLX Gaming

Relax Gaming Group was founded in 2010 with the goal of simplifying B2B content delivery for the modern iGaming landscape. With business simplicity and collaboration central to its ethos, its rapid and sustained expansion has been conceived in order to deliver unparalleled global reach.



Via a quick one-time integration, Relax Gaming now provides access to a roster of 4,000+ casino games to 700+ operator brands with a diverse range of proprietary products, including Poker, Bingo and its own extensive slot portfolio. High-quality aggregated content from more than 70 partner studios, is provided through its selected Silver Bullet (commercially represented) and Powered By Relax (commercially independent) partners.



Regulated markets are also at the heart of its growth strategy, with licenses held in multiple jurisdictions including: the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the Malta Gaming Authority, the Gibraltar Licensing Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, the Romanian National Gaming Office (ONJN) and the Hellenic Gaming Commission. In addition to licensed operations, Relax Gaming fully supports regulated markets such as Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia and Latvia.