PR Newswire
20.01.2025 09:48 Uhr
IQ Option Celebrates 11th Anniversary with New Features

Finanznachrichten News

SAINT JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ Option, one of the world's leading online trading platforms, marks its 11th anniversary with a suite of new, user-focused updates that enhance the trading experience, reinforcing its commitment to making trading accessible for millions of users worldwide.

IQ Option 11th birthday (PRNewsfoto/IQ Option)

Celebratory Birthday Features and Perks

This year's anniversary brings several exclusive features and rewards to IQ Option's platform, designed to make trading smoother and more enjoyable. Here's a snapshot of what's new:

1. Promo Codes

IQ Option is offering deposit bonus promo codes for all users, plus a special perk for iOS users - risk-free trade codes. Look out for these exclusive offers in IQ Option's newsletter or the app's Promo section.

2. Custom Indicators Now on Android

Android users can now add, customize, and share script indicators directly on the app. Plus, with the option to copy and export .txt and .json files, traders can share their indicators with friends or across devices.

3. On-Platform Webinars

LATAM traders can now access webinars right from the Traderoom. Just click the left menu to open a webinar on your desktop, with options for full-screen or minimized view to keep trading.

4. Instant Result Sharing

With a new social feature, Android and iOS users can now share the results of their trades in either profitability percentage or specific amount.

5. Easier Tournament Access on Android

Android users now have expanded tournament functionality. Register for tournaments, make rebuys, and check out the Leaderboard all from the convenience of your Android device.

6. Repeat Last Deposit with One Click

IQ Option now offers a "Repeat Last Deposit" button in the Traderoom. This feature opens a pre-filled window, letting you repeat deposits with just one click.

7. Enhanced Onboarding for New Traders

New traders on web, Windows, MacOS, and Android now get a customized onboarding experience. Based on their knowledge level, they receive tailored tips and a guided Traderoom tour.

About IQ Option

Founded in 2013, IQ Option has grown from a small platform to a global trading hub with millions of users. Focused on user experience, community, and security, by 2024 its app was rated #1 in 28 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560412/IQ_Option.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iq-option-celebrates-11th-anniversary-with-new-features-302308416.html

