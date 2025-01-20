ROYC, a European leader in Platform-as-a-Service for alternative investments, is pleased to announce the formation of a highly experienced Advisory Board with the purpose to assist and advise the Board and company management in key strategic areas such as market expansion and platform development.

This reflects ROYC's commitment to accelerate growth and solidifying its position as a market leader in private markets enterprise solutions for General Partners, Banks, Wealth managers and Multi-Family Offices.

ROYC proudly introduces its new Advisory Board members:

Stefan Haselwandter , former Vice Chair, Partner, and Global Head of the Client Platform at Wellington Management, brings deep governance experience, sales leadership, client service and marketing expertise spanning all major asset classes.

Erik Gunnervall , former Partner and Head of Switzerland at Partners Group where he, during his 21 years tenure, oversaw client activities, including distribution in the Americas and Europe, offers deep private market product insights, operational understanding, as well as expertise in building and scaling GP distributions globally for one of the worlds largest GPs.

Koen Köppen, CEO/CTO of the leading European payment solution provider Mollie, and former CTO of Klarna, brings expertise in aggressively and successfully scaling global tech companies and delivering product-market-fit for the demanding B2B segment.

"We are excited to welcome Stefan, Koen and Erik to the ROYC team," said Mathias Leijon, Founder and Executive Chairman of ROYC. "Their combined deep expertise in scaling tech companies and sales organizations combined with their passion for tech centric private market solutions make them the perfect fit to support and advise the ROYC Board and management as we now enter this next phase of significant growth."

The creation of the Advisory Board marks the next phase in ROYC's commitment in accelerating its growth trajectory and solidifying its position as a leader in enterprise solutions for private market investments.

About ROYC

Founded in early 2022, ROYC is a private markets investment platform designed for the complex European market specialising in streamlining and optimizing private equity fund lifecycle management. ROYC's enterprise solutions cater to private equity General Partners, Banks, Wealth Managers, and Multi-Family Offices, enabling efficient management and distribution of private market investments.

