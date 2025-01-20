Segra International Corp.: Segra International and GreenBe Pharma Forge a Partnership to Streamline Access to Elite Cannabis Genetics Across Europe

Award-Winning Tissue Culture Clones Now Locally Available, Simplifying European Cultivators' Supply Chain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2025, a premier European medicinal cannabis producer. This collaboration enables European cultivators to efficiently access Segra's renowned tissue culture cannabis clones through a localized European hub, significantly reducing the logistics and regulatory complexities often associated with international imports.

Under this arrangement, GreenBe Pharma becomes the central point of distribution for Segra's proprietary tissue culture clones throughout Europe. By sourcing these elite cultivars locally, growers can significantly shorten lead times, bypass cumbersome import procedures, and streamline overall operations to meet growing market demands.

Facilitating Growth for European Cultivators

Historically, European growers have faced considerable challenges when importing high-quality genetics, including extended waiting periods, increased costs, and regulatory hurdles. By having Segra's genetics available at GreenBe Pharma's European facility, cultivators gain:

Swift Access to Top-Tier Genetics: Eliminate delays tied to overseas shipping and approvals.

Eliminate delays tied to overseas shipping and approvals. Pathogen-Tested, Genetically Consistent Clones: Benefit from Segra's advanced tissue culture techniques, ensuring uniform growth characteristics, stable cannabinoid and terpene profiles, and thorough pathogen testing.

Benefit from Segra's advanced tissue culture techniques, ensuring uniform growth characteristics, stable cannabinoid and terpene profiles, and thorough pathogen testing. Optimized Operational Efficiencies: Improve crop performance with cultivars carefully developed to match evolving market preferences.



Segra International's reputation is built on cutting-edge tissue culture IP and a portfolio of elite cannabis cultivars acknowledged for exceptional quality. Each clone undergoes rigorous testing, DNA fingerprinting, and quality assurance before distribution, reflecting Segra's commitment to consistency, purity, and excellence.

GreenBe Pharma supports this initiative with a modernized infrastructure and compliance with GACP and GMP standards. Their facilities are designed to maintain stringent environmental controls, incorporate rigorous processing protocols, and the highest standard of quality & control, positioning European producers for higher yields, superior product quality, and more reliable outcomes.

"Partnering with GreenBe Pharma propels our mission to increase global accessibility to premium cannabis genetics," said Jamie Blundell, CEO of Segra International. "This alliance underscores our focus on quality and innovation, ensuring that European cultivators can elevate their operations while improving supply chain timelines."

"We are honored to collaborate with Segra International, a pioneer in tissue culture and cannabis genetics," said Eliecer López Jiménez, Business Development Manager at GreenBe Pharma. "By centralizing access to these premium genetics, we empower European cultivators to advance their capabilities and better provide starting material addressed to serve patient and consumer needs."

With this partnership, both Segra International and GreenBe Pharma take a significant step toward strengthening Europe's cannabis supply chain. By providing local, reliable access to world-class genetics, the partnership supports faster production cycles, reduces overhead costs, and enhances product quality, ultimately benefiting the entire European cannabis community.

In this partnership GreenBe Pharma will be focused on propagation and distribution of Segra's tissue culture clones. Segra will be the exclusive selling partner through their European sales team. Orders begin shipping to customers at the end of February. For more information on the genetic selection available in Europe, visit our Cultivar Catalogue at https://www.segra-intl.com/cultivar-catalogue.

To reach our sales team contact us at info@segra-intl.comor get in touch with us online at https://www.segra-intl.com/get-in-touch.

About Segra International

Segra International is a Vancouver, Canada-based agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture, plant genomics, and pathogen detection services to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. Its proprietary technologies empower clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce Verified Segra Stock cannabis plantlets in collaboration with top breeders, and currently ships to licensed producers in Canada and international destinations. Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in agronomy, molecular biology, genetics, plant tissue culture, cultivation, and regulatory compliance to support this vision.

About GreenBe Pharma

GreenBe Pharma is a Portuguese company dedicated to the manufacturing and global commercialization of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients derived from the cultivation, processing, and industrialization of the cannabis plant under GACP and GMP standards.

Committed to quality, innovation, and scientific collaboration, GreenBe Pharma continuously refines its cultivation and processing methods to address the evolving demands of the European medical cannabis market. GreenBe Pharma Is part of a world leading agricultural group with extensive experience in nursery operations for other value crops, making the efficient propagation of large quantities of plant material one of its key strengths.