Pickford Injury Law, PLLC, a Memphis-based legal practice, is celebrating over 10 years of service to clients in Tennessee and Arkansas. The firm, founded by attorney Shalondra Grandberry Pickford, specializes in Social Security disability, Veterans' disability, and personal injury claims, with a strong focus on car and trucking accident cases.

Pickford Injury Law Marks Decade of Legal Service in Memphis

Since its founding in 2017, Pickford Injury Law has developed a reputation for providing tailored legal services that help clients secure critical benefits and compensation. The firm's expertise spans personal injury claims, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), ensuring clients receive the legal support needed to navigate complex cases.

"Helping clients secure the benefits they need to live with dignity has always been the firm's priority," said Memphis accident lawyer, Shalondra Pickford. "This milestone reflects the trust and relationships we've built with individuals and families across Memphis."

Licensed in Tennessee and Arkansas, Shalondra represents clients in state and federal courts, including the U.S. District Courts for the Western and Eastern Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Tennessee. Pickford Law's attorneys are active members of the Tennessee and Arkansas Bar Associations, the Memphis Bar Association, and the National Organization of Social Security Claims Representatives. The firm also maintains affiliations with the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association and the Association of Women Attorneys.

Pickford Injury Law is recognized for its compassionate and results-driven representation, assisting clients facing life-altering disabilities and personal injury cases. Over the past decade, the firm has facilitated access to essential benefits, medical care, and financial support for clients across Memphis and surrounding areas.

"When clients come to us, they are often facing significant challenges," Shalondra said. "Our role is to guide them through the legal process, ensuring they receive the benefits and justice they deserve."

Beyond its legal practice, Pickford Law remains involved in community initiatives, reflecting the firm's broader commitment to equity and access to justice. Looking ahead, the firm aims to expand its reach and continue addressing the legal needs of individuals throughout Memphis and the surrounding region.

Pickford Law, PLLC, provides legal support for Social Security disability, Veterans' disability, personal injury, and estate planning cases.

About Pickford Injury Law, PLLC

Pickford Injury Law, PLLC, is a Memphis-based firm specializing in personal injury, Social Security disability, Veterans' disability, and estate planning. The firm is committed to providing professional and client-focused legal representation across Memphis and surrounding areas.

For more information, visit https://pickfordlawfirm.com/

