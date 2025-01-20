Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
Actusnews Wire
20.01.2025 10:13 Uhr
ITM ENTREPRISES: EthiFinance Assigns 'BBB' Long-Term Credit Rating to ITM Entreprises

Finanznachrichten News

Groupement Mousquetaires, through its holding ITM Entreprises, has been assigned a 'BBB' Long Term Credit rating by Ethifinance

Groupement Mousquetaires, a grocery, do-it-yourself and mobility retail group formed by the supply cooperative represented by its holding entity ITM Entreprises and more than 4,000 independent retail stores, has been assigned a 'BBB' with a stable outlook from Ethifinance. The affirmation of Groupement Mousquetaires' investment quality will further improve its access to debt capital markets and optimize its financing costs.

The rating report published by Ethifinance is available on the Issuer's website (www.mousquetaires.com/investisseurs/ ) and on Ethifinance's website (https://www.ethifinance.com/en/ratings).

Disclaimer

The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this press release comes should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWqcYMWYZ5ucmmtvZJqab5dobG5pxZWZapaYyWqca5fKbJySmpyUaJeVZnFqm2Vn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89601-ethifinance-rating-itm-entreprises.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
