West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Intersects 45.70 g/t Au over 3.85m, 50.99 g/t Au over 3m and 8.75 g/t Au over 16m at McVeigh - Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report definition drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade McVeigh Zone. The McVeigh Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 79,800 oz grading 6.4 g/t Au, with an additional Inferred resource of 14,300 oz grading 6.9 g/t Au.

These results follow-up on the significant intercepts previously announced on August 12, 2024 and August 27, 2024 from McVeigh - where drilling highlights included 106.99 g/t Au over 2.35 meters ("m") and 17.77 g/t Au over 5.5 m, respectively.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within priority areas of McVeigh to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen Mine, which is expected to commence in 2025.

MCVEIGH ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM24D-02-4090-010 Intersected 3.85m @ 45.70 g/t Au , from 14.00m to 17.85m, Including 0.85m @ 127.27 g/t Au , from 17.00m to 17.85m; And 1.55m @ 44.89 g/t Au , from 22.45m to 24.00m.



Intersected , from 14.00m to 17.85m, Including , from 17.00m to 17.85m; And , from 22.45m to 24.00m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-015 Intersected 3m @ 50.99 g/t Au , from 14m to 17m, Including 1m @ 141.53 g/t Au , from 15m to 16m.



Intersected , from 14m to 17m, Including , from 15m to 16m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-006 Intersected 16m @ 8.75 g/t Au , from 20m to 36m, Including 1m @ 77.92 g/t Au , from 21m to 22m, Also Including 1m @ 15.63 g/t Au , from 24m to 25m, Also Including 1.5m @ 14.68 g/t Au , from 30.0m to 31.5m, Also Including 2m @ 11.16 g/t Au , from 33m to 35m.



Intersected , from 20m to 36m, Including , from 21m to 22m, Also Including , from 24m to 25m, Also Including , from 30.0m to 31.5m, Also Including , from 33m to 35m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-004 Intersected 3m @ 33.66 g/t Au , from 18m to 21m, Including 1m @ 97.16 g/t Au , from 18m to 19m.



Intersected , from 18m to 21m, Including , from 18m to 19m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-012 Intersected 3m @ 28.64 g/t Au , from 19m to 22m, Including 2m @ 40.17 g/t Au , from 20m to 22m.



Intersected , from 19m to 22m, Including , from 20m to 22m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-053 Intersected 8m @ 7.67 g/t Au , from 58.85m to 66.85m, Including 0.5m @ 24.83 g/t Au , from 59.35m to 59.85m, Also Including 0.5m @ 46.99 g/t Au , from 65.85m to 66.35m.



Intersected , from 58.85m to 66.85m, Including , from 59.35m to 59.85m, Also Including , from 65.85m to 66.35m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-020 Intersected 4m @ 13.22 g/t Au , from 15m to 19m, Including 1m @ 23.68 g/t Au , from 16m to 17m, Also Including 1m @ 22.78 g/t Au , from 18m to 19m. This interval was complimented by eight (8) specks of visible gold .



Intersected , from 15m to 19m, Including , from 16m to 17m, Also Including , from 18m to 19m. This interval was complimented by . Hole MM24D-02-4090-024 Intersected 4m @ 11.47 g/t Au , from 17m to 21m, Including 1m @ 33.64 g/t Au , from 19m to 20m.



Intersected , from 17m to 21m, Including , from 19m to 20m. Hole MM24D-02-4090-016 Intersected 7m @ 6.50 g/t Au, from 37m to 44m, Including 1m @ 31.57 g/t Au, from 39m to 40m.



Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, "As the site operational team advances test mining and stockpiles the bulk sample, the two underground drills continue to turn and continue to intercept broad zones of high-grade gold mineralization. The McVeigh zone is a shallow and easily accessible portion of the Madsen deposit and will be a key focus area during early phases of mining. The tight spaced drilling we are completing at McVeigh coupled with our enhanced geologic model and understanding of the structural controls will enable the engineering team to produce a very robust and high confidence mine plan that will reduce both external and internal dilution during mining."

Plan maps and section for the Austin and McVeigh drilling outlined in this release are provided in Figures 1 through 16.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at McVeigh Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM24D-02-4090-001 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-002 McVeigh 21.00 24.00 3.00 4.91 MM24D-02-4090-003 McVeigh 18.00 21.00 3.00 4.72 AND McVeigh 24.81 25.50 0.69 3.70 AND McVeigh 26.00 27.00 1.00 3.61 MM24D-02-4090-004 McVeigh

18.00 21.00 3.00 33.66 Incl. 18.00 19.00 1.00 97.16 MM24D-02-4090-005 McVeigh 18.00 19.00 1.00 8.35 MM24D-02-4090-006 McVeigh

20.00 36.00 16.00 8.75 Incl. 21.00 22.00 1.00 77.92 Also Incl. 24.00 25.00 1.00 15.63 Also Incl. 30.00 31.50 1.50 14.68 Also Incl. 33.00 35.00 2.00 11.16 MM24D-02-4090-007 McVeigh 18.00 20.00 2.00 7.20 AND McVeigh 24.00 28.00 4.00 3.08 MM24D-02-4090-008 McVeigh 23.00 24.00 1.00 3.79 MM24D-02-4090-009 McVeigh 4.93 5.64 0.71 7.43 AND McVeigh 15.00 19.00 4.00 5.10 AND McVeigh 22.44 23.00 0.56 4.34 AND McVeigh 25.00 26.00 1.00 3.85 MM24D-02-4090-010 McVeigh

14.00 17.85 3.85 45.70 Incl. 17.00 17.85 0.85 127.27 AND McVeigh 22.45 24.00 1.55 44.89 MM24D-02-4090-011 McVeigh

23.00 27.00 4.00 7.56 Incl. 23.00 24.00 1.00 19.77 AND McVeigh 28.62 29.50 0.88 4.14 MM24D-02-4090-012 McVeigh 7.00 7.97 0.97 7.91 AND McVeigh

19.00 22.00 3.00 28.64 Incl. 20.00 22.00 2.00 40.17 MM24D-02-4090-013 McVeigh 18.00 19.00 1.00 12.75 AND McVeigh 25.60 27.10 1.50 4.55 MM24D-02-4090-014 McVeigh

15.00 18.00 3.00 14.83 Incl. 15.00 17.00 2.00 21.98 AND McVeigh 25.03 26.03 1.00 3.77 MM24D-02-4090-015 McVeigh

14.00 17.00 3.00 50.99 Incl. 15.00 16.00 1.00 141.53 MM24D-02-4090-016 McVeigh

25.00 27.00 2.00 13.31 Incl. 25.00 26.00 1.00 20.68 AND McVeigh

31.00 34.00 3.00 10.15 Incl. 33.00 34.00 1.00 26.21 AND McVeigh

37.00 44.00 7.00 6.50 Incl. 39.00 40.00 1.00 31.57 MM24D-02-4090-017 McVeigh 22.00 23.00 1.00 33.67 AND McVeigh 28.68 29.50 0.82 3.27 AND McVeigh 30.00 31.00 1.00 3.36 MM24D-02-4090-018 McVeigh 4.86 5.86 1.00 4.84 AND McVeigh

19.00 21.00 2.00 5.40 Incl. 19.00 20.00 1.00 10.39 MM24D-02-4090-019 McVeigh 5.31 6.00 0.69 3.77 AND McVeigh 17.00 19.00 2.00 10.11 AND McVeigh 25.00 26.00 1.00 3.82 MM24D-02-4090-020 McVeigh

15.00 19.00 4.00 13.22 Incl. 16.00 17.00 1.00 23.68 Also Incl. 18.00 19.00 1.00 22.78 AND McVeigh 22.00 23.00 1.00 3.57 AND McVeigh 25.22 25.70 0.48 8.50 MM24D-02-4090-021 McVeigh 32.60 35.90 3.30 4.16 MM24D-02-4090-022 McVeigh 21.00 24.00 3.00 8.55 MM24D-02-4090-023 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-024 McVeigh

17.00 21.00 4.00 11.47 Incl. 19.00 20.00 1.00 33.64 MM24D-02-4090-025 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-026 McVeigh 33.40 34.00 0.60 3.61 MM24D-02-4090-027 McVeigh 22.00 23.00 1.00 13.43 MM24D-02-4090-028 McVeigh 19.00 21.00 2.00 6.85 MM24D-02-4090-029 McVeigh 23.00 24.00 1.00 17.71 MM24D-02-4090-030 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-031 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-032 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-033 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-034 McVeigh 30.60 31.19 0.59 3.63 MM24D-02-4090-035 McVeigh 33.20 33.70 0.50 5.78 MM24D-02-4090-036 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-037 McVeigh 41.70 46.35 4.65 3.40 MM24D-02-4090-038 McVeigh

36.60 41.50 4.90 7.65 Incl. 38.50 40.50 2.00 15.70 MM24D-02-4090-039 McVeigh

37.80 39.70 1.90 12.97 Incl. 39.00 39.70 0.70 25.19 MM24D-02-4090-040 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-041 McVeigh

39.30 41.25 1.95 5.33 Incl. 40.25 40.75 0.50 14.06 MM24D-02-4090-042 McVeigh

40.30 42.90 2.60 3.76 Incl. 41.10 41.60 0.50 14.76 MM24D-02-4090-043 McVeigh 41.00 42.80 1.80 3.38 MM24D-02-4090-044 McVeigh 47.80 49.50 1.70 3.55 MM24D-02-4090-045 McVeigh 47.55 48.05 0.50 3.38 MM24D-02-4090-046 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-047 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-048 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-049 McVeigh

48.95 52.15 3.20 8.00 Incl. 50.45 50.95 0.50 26.61 MM24D-02-4090-050 McVeigh 48.50 52.30 3.80 5.83 MM24D-02-4090-051 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-02-4090-052 McVeigh 20.00 21.00 1.00 3.60 AND McVeigh 50.00 52.00 2.00 5.27 MM24D-02-4090-053 McVeigh 19.90 21.90 2.00 3.67 AND McVeigh

58.85 66.85 8.00 7.67 Incl. 59.35 59.85 0.50 24.83 Also Incl. 65.85 66.35 0.50 46.99 MM24D-02-4090-054 McVeigh 62.00 64.00 2.00 4.06 AND McVeigh 65.70 66.20 0.50 3.07 MM24D-02-4090-055 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au

*The "From-To" intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be = 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev

(m) Length

(m) Azimuth Dip MM24D-02-4090-001 McVeigh 435250 5646155 307 54.00 281 35 MM24D-02-4090-002 McVeigh 435250 5646155 306 42.00 281 25 MM24D-02-4090-003 McVeigh 435250 5646155 306 60.00 280 14 MM24D-02-4090-004 McVeigh 435250 5646155 305 57.00 281 1 MM24D-02-4090-005 McVeigh 435250 5646155 305 27.00 280 -15 MM24D-02-4090-006 McVeigh 435250 5646155 307 51.00 291 33 MM24D-02-4090-007 McVeigh 435250 5646155 306 57.00 289 20 MM24D-02-4090-008 McVeigh 435250 5646155 306 57.00 288 9 MM24D-02-4090-009 McVeigh 435250 5646155 305 51.00 291 -2 MM24D-02-4090-010 McVeigh 435250 5646155 305 24.00 291 -15 MM24D-02-4090-011 McVeigh 435250 5646156 308 45.00 302 38 MM24D-02-4090-012 McVeigh 435250 5646156 307 30.20 302 24 MM24D-02-4090-013 McVeigh 435250 5646156 306 27.10 302 15 MM24D-02-4090-014 McVeigh 435250 5646156 305 27.00 302 3 MM24D-02-4090-015 McVeigh 435250 5646156 305 26.86 302 -7 MM24D-02-4090-016 McVeigh 435252 5646156 307 48.00 313 37 MM24D-02-4090-017 McVeigh 435251 5646156 307 31.00 313 25 MM24D-02-4090-018 McVeigh 435251 5646156 306 26.24 312 11 MM24D-02-4090-019 McVeigh 435251 5646156 305 27.00 313 -2 MM24D-02-4090-020 McVeigh 435251 5646156 305 25.70 313 -14 MM24D-02-4090-021 McVeigh 435251 5646156 307 35.90 322 27 MM24D-02-4090-022 McVeigh 435251 5646157 306 30.00 321 15 MM24D-02-4090-023 McVeigh 435251 5646156 305 28.55 322 4 MM24D-02-4090-024 McVeigh 435251 5646156 305 28.56 322 -8 MM24D-02-4090-025 McVeigh 435252 5646157 306 39.00 330 22 MM24D-02-4090-026 McVeigh 435252 5646157 306 34.50 330 11 MM24D-02-4090-027 McVeigh 435252 5646157 305 33.00 330 0 MM24D-02-4090-028 McVeigh 435252 5646157 305 34.30 330 -10 MM24D-02-4090-029 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 30.22 291 15 MM24D-02-4090-030 McVeigh 435260 5646168 306 28.13 291 3 MM24D-02-4090-031 McVeigh 435260 5646168 305 28.70 291 -10 MM24D-02-4090-032 McVeigh 435261 5646168 307 33.65 301 20 MM24D-02-4090-033 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 30.98 302 8 MM24D-02-4090-034 McVeigh 435260 5646168 305 31.19 301 -5 MM24D-02-4090-035 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 34.30 310 2 MM24D-02-4090-036 McVeigh 435261 5646168 305 34.30 310 -9 MM24D-02-4090-037 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 46.35 315 16 MM24D-02-4090-038 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 44.80 316 7 MM24D-02-4090-039 McVeigh 435261 5646169 306 39.70 316 -1 MM24D-02-4090-040 McVeigh 435261 5646169 305 37.50 316 -10 MM24D-02-4090-041 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 47.65 320 10 MM24D-02-4090-042 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 42.90 320 3 MM24D-02-4090-043 McVeigh 435261 5646169 306 42.80 321 -6 MM24D-02-4090-044 McVeigh 435261 5646169 306 51.00 325 15 MM24D-02-4090-045 McVeigh 435261 5646168 306 49.10 325 6 MM24D-02-4090-046 McVeigh 435261 5646169 306 48.25 326 -2 MM24D-02-4090-047 McVeigh 435261 5646169 305 45.00 326 -9 MM24D-02-4090-048 McVeigh 435261 5646169 307 60.00 330 20 MM24D-02-4090-049 McVeigh 435261 5646169 306 52.15 330 8 MM24D-02-4090-050 McVeigh 435261 5646169 306 52.30 334 3 MM24D-02-4090-051 McVeigh 435261 5646170 305 51.80 336 -8 MM24D-02-4090-052 McVeigh 435261 5646169 305 65.00 336 -20 MM24D-02-4090-053 McVeigh 435262 5646170 305 68.40 343 -15 MM24D-02-4090-054 McVeigh 435262 5646170 306 68.20 345 4 MM24D-02-4090-055 McVeigh 435262 5646170 305 68.60 345 -6

DISCUSSION

The McVeigh zone is currently accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal. Upon completion of the Connection Drift, it will be accessed via the East Portal. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the McVeigh structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays 'mine-style' alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: https://westredlakegold.com/january-20-nr-maps/

FIGURE 1. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 02-4090 Drill Bay in McVeigh Zone.[1]

FIGURE 2. McVeigh plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-0490-001 through -055.





FIGURE 3. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-001 through -005.

FIGURE 4. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-006 through -010.

FIGURE 5. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-011 through -015. Holes -012, -013 and -015 broke into historic workings.

FIGURE 6. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-016 through -020. Holes -017, -018 and -020 broke into historic workings.

FIGURE 7. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-021 through -024. Holes -021, -023 and -024 broke into historic workings.

FIGURE 8. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-025 through -028.

FIGURE 9. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-029 through -031.

FIGURE 10. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-032 through -034.

FIGURE 11. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-035 through -039.

FIGURE 12. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-040 through -043.

FIGURE 13. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-044 through -047.

FIGURE 14. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-048 through -050.

FIGURE 15. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-051 and -052.

FIGURE 16. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-02-4090-053 through -055.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold ("VG"), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is 'cleaned' with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource's Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS's facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024 (the "Madsen Report"). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Shane Williams"

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gwen Preston

Vice President Communications

Tel: (604) 609-6132

Email: investors@wrgold.com or visit the Company's website at https://www.westredlakegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT AND FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations of management; however, it is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release and include without limitation, the significance of the drill results, planned and ongoing drilling and the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, the ability to incorporate new drilling in an upcoming technical report and resource modelling, the timing and ability to restart the Madsen Mine, and the Company's future objectives and plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices; timing and results of the cleanup and recovery at the Madsen Mine; and changes in the Company's business plans. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions, including without limitation, the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies,; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; anticipated costs and expenditures; future results of operations; the success of exploration, development and processing activities; that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended November 30, 2023, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended November 30, 2023, copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

