Researchers in India have demonstrated a wet chemical process to recover silicon with high purity from end-of-life solar panels, which they used to make functionalized silica nanoparticles. Tests of the processed nanoparticles in anti-corrosion coatings showed a corrosion protection efficiency of 99. 5 %, which they said was 200 times lower corrosion rate compared to uncoated silica nanoparticles. Researchers in India have demonstrated a wet chemical process to recover silicon material from dismantled end-of-life (EoL) solar panels. To validate the usefulness of the recovered silicon the scientists ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...