The researchers conducted a case study on a solid oxide fuel cell system deployed in a nearly zero-energy single-floor villa with a size of 80 m2 located in southern Italy. They found that, in particular conditions of photovoltaic production, the system is not only able to meet the home electric loads, but also to inject surplus energy into the network. An Italian research team has designed a 1 kW-sized solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) cogenerator for applications in residential buildings. The researchers explained that, compared to fuel cell systems based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, ...

