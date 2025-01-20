Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: 899827 | ISIN: FI0009005870 | Ticker-Symbol: K34
Tradegate
20.01.25
09:12 Uhr
60,80 Euro
-1,15
-1,86 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2025 07:45 Uhr
Konecranes Oyj: Inside Information: President and CEO Anders Svensson will leave Konecranes

Finanznachrichten News

KONECRANES PLC INSIDE INFORMATION, January 20, 2025, at 8:45 EET

Inside Information: President and CEO Anders Svensson will leave Konecranes

President and CEO Anders Svensson has decided to leave Konecranes to join another company. He will continue to actively lead Konecranes until he leaves on July 19, 2025.

"Anders has significantly contributed to the success of Konecranes during the past two years, and I want to warmly thank him for that already at this stage. During his tenure, the company has updated its strategy, clearly improved its results and generated value for its shareholders. I'm pleased to continue our co-operation for the coming months," says Pasi Laine, the Chairman of the Board of Konecranes.

"It has been a privilege to lead Konecranes with its excellent Leadership Team, and with the full support of the Board of Directors. I'm very proud of the results and development we have achieved together with all the employees. I am fully committed to continue in my role until July. Konecranes is in a strong position, and I know its dedicated personnel will continue to execute the company's strategy with determination," says Anders Svensson.

The search for Anders Svensson's successor will start immediately.

KONECRANES PLC

Kiira Fröberg
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Kiira Fröberg, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes Media Desk
media@konecranes.com

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,700 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2023, Group sales totalled EUR 4.0 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
