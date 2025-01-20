Konecranes Oyj: Inside Information: President and CEO Anders Svensson will leave Konecranes

KONECRANES PLC INSIDE INFORMATION, January 20, 2025, at 8:45 EET

Inside Information: President and CEO Anders Svensson will leave Konecranes

President and CEO Anders Svensson has decided to leave Konecranes to join another company. He will continue to actively lead Konecranes until he leaves on July 19, 2025.

"Anders has significantly contributed to the success of Konecranes during the past two years, and I want to warmly thank him for that already at this stage. During his tenure, the company has updated its strategy, clearly improved its results and generated value for its shareholders. I'm pleased to continue our co-operation for the coming months," says Pasi Laine, the Chairman of the Board of Konecranes.

"It has been a privilege to lead Konecranes with its excellent Leadership Team, and with the full support of the Board of Directors. I'm very proud of the results and development we have achieved together with all the employees. I am fully committed to continue in my role until July. Konecranes is in a strong position, and I know its dedicated personnel will continue to execute the company's strategy with determination," says Anders Svensson.

The search for Anders Svensson's successor will start immediately.

