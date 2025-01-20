Scientists have measured the performance of PV modules under strong soiling conditions in Saudi Arabia and have identified the most suitable tilt angles for improving power generation. They have also found that a key role is played by rain intensity, dust, sandstorms, and cloud cover. A research group comprising scientists from Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom has conducted a year-long experiment to analyze the impact of dust and the tilt angle of PV performance in a desert environment and has found that rain intensity, dust, sandstorms, and cloud cover play a key role in solar module performance. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...