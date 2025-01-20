The Japanese manufacturer said its tandem cell utilizes a top perovskite solar cell with an efficiency of 22. 4% and 81% infrared transmittance. EneCoat Technologies, a Kyoto University PV technology spinoff, announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 30. 4% in a four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell developed in partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation. Ltd. The company didn't say if the result was confirmed by an independent third-party entity. The tandem cell uses a flexible perovskite top cell with an efficiency of 22. 4% and 81% infrared transmittance, as well as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...