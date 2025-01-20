Pan American Silver (PAAS) has released its preliminary FY24 production results, which show silver and gold output of 21.1Moz and 892koz respectively, both in line with guidance. Importantly, the company noted that it ended the year with a record cash position of US$863m, excluding US$25m in short-term investments. We maintain our valuation of US$26.0 per share and will update our estimates following the release of the full results on 19 February.

