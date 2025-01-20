ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

January 20

ZIGUP plc

("ZIGUP" or the "Company")

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES OR CONNECTED PERSONS

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR').

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the below PDMR on 9 August 2021 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Award") vested on 9 August 2024.

On 17 January 2025, the PDMR exercised the Award and sold the following ordinary shares.

Details of the full notification by the Company is set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead (PDMR) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares of £0.50 pence each made under the ZIGUP PLC 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 17,308 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 17,308 Nil f) Date of the transaction 17 January 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue