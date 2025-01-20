Redslim, a leading data management company for global brands, announced the appointment of Paul Walker as Chief Growth Officer, leading its vision for accelerated growth and excellence.

In recent years, Redslim has established itself as a trusted partner for global businesses in consumer packaged goods and consumer health care, pivotal to empowering manufacturers to realize the full ROI of their market data. Its services unlock the true potential of data and insights, driving growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. With plans to expand into new regions and innovative use cases, Redslim strives to add even more impactful value for their clients and partners.

Paul will be instrumental in driving Redslim's growth strategy, capitalizing on new opportunities and expanding market presence. Paul is a valuable addition to Redslim's Executive Committee, the leadership core that steers strategic direction, ensure operational excellence and foster collaboration.

Prior to joining Redslim, Paul held several executive positions across different regions, including the US, Latin America and APAC. He has delivered value to clients in diverse industries such as CPG, Financial Services, Agriculture, and Media, including notable companies like Nielsen and as Chief Operating Officer at Kynetec. His track record of driving transformational growth will be instrumental for Redslim to achieve its ambitious plans.

Paul Walker states, "I have worked with the Redslim team for several years now in my role of advisor to the board. Redslim's journey of growth through its people is inspiring. I'm thrilled to join this team at such a crucial moment. With a strong product and engaged clients, Redslim is in a uniquely strong position to explore new markets and deliver high-standard data and BI solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to bring our value to new heights for all stakeholders."

Eric Bensimon, Co-CEO, commented, "We are excited to welcome Paul as our Chief Growth Officer. His wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach will be crucial in shaping our next chapter. Together, we're ready to deliver meaningful impactful value and create lasting impact for our clients as we continue to grow."

This follows recent important milestones for the company, with the pan-European Private Equity House, Astorg, partnering with Redslim and becoming their majority shareholder and investing in their future growth.

About Redslim

Redslim streamlines data management for teams faced with the request to leverage fragmented datasets for critical decision making. Specialized in data engineering, harmonization and BI, their teams manage data from over 50 agencies and covering more than 55 countries. Their technology-enabled services optimize data consumption for more than 30 global organizations. Active for more than 10 years, Redslim is constantly innovating their solutions to always meet the evolving needs of their clients and data partners.

Learn more at www.redslim.net and follow Redslim on LinkedIn.

