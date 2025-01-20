PureVPN's Annual Recap: Empowering Digital Freedom in the Times of Increased Online Restrictions

As different countries continue to impose limitations on news websites, social media platforms, and messaging apps, PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy and business security with 17+ years of experience - remains dedicated to protecting the digital freedom of users worldwide.

According to the latest Freedom House report, global internet freedom has declined for the 14th consecutive year. More than half of the world's internet users - approximately 52% - live in regions where access to certain platforms and websites is curtailed. This alarming statistic highlights the need for solutions that defend digital rights and protect people from growing online restrictions.

A Year of Advocacy and Empowerment

In 2024, PureVPN reaffirmed its commitment to a free and open internet by empowering individuals, families, and businesses with solutions to safeguard their online experiences. With a focus on privacy, security, and digital freedom, PureVPN successfully secured over 120 million online sessions.

The year also marked a 48% growth in PureVPN's online global community and the expansion of its footprint into the Middle East, complementing its established presence in the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

Commitment to Privacy and Security

This past year, PureVPN addressed modern cybersecurity challenges with a range of new offerings:

PureVPN for Teams : A centralized solution for enabling remote connections, securing sensitive company data, and ensuring global accessibility for small businesses.

Tracker Blocker : A built-in tool to block hidden trackers embedded within websites, effectively preventing them from collecting and selling users' data.

Residential Network: This add-on provides users with residential IP addresses instead of traditional data center IPs, offering increased online privacy and greater anonymity.

Building Strategic Alliances for a Safer Internet

In 2024, PureVPN partnered with industry leaders such as TP-Link, ZIGChain, and Truely to broaden its services and strengthen digital privacy on a global scale. These collaborations aim to enable millions of users to access a safer and more open internet, further advancing PureVPN's mission to empower digital freedom.

Advancing Cybersecurity Standards

PureVPN now leverages the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System (ISMS), reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding user data and ensuring that customer information is protected by the industry's most recognized security measures.

Looking Ahead to 2025

PureVPN remains committed to its fight for digital freedom and privacy by advocating for an open internet and expanding its solutions to empower users to reclaim control over their online lives. The company's mission remains steadfast: to provide the tools necessary to safeguard privacy, enhance security, and break down barriers to digital access.

For a full overview of PureVPN's annual milestones and highlights, click here .

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy, with over 17 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

