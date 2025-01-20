West River, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Alta Fresh Foods today announced a $5 million investment in its facility expansion and modernization to support increasing demand for cross-dock services in the produce industry and the demand from Alta's brand launch of Homegrown Produce. The investment includes infrastructure upgrades and the addition of a new night shift operation.

"This strategic investment reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the produce industry," said Brian Vetter, President of Alta Fresh Foods. "By expanding our cross-dock capabilities and implementing 24-hour operations, we're positioning ourselves to better serve our partners while supporting continued growth in the sector."

The facility enhancement will significantly increase Alta Fresh Foods' cross-dock capacity and production capabilities, enabling more efficient handling of fresh produce and reducing transit times. The new night shift operations will create additional employment opportunities while ensuring seamless round-the-clock service delivery.

About Alta Fresh Foods:

Alta Fresh Foods is an innovative leader in the produce industry, providing comprehensive cross-dock services and logistics solutions. The company maintains a strong commitment to supporting industry growth through technological advancement and operational excellence.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237813

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC