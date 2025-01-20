Denmark installed 545 MW of solar in 2024, with utility-scale projects driving market growth, according to Danish solar association Dansk Solcelleforening. Denmark deployed 545 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from Dansk Solcelleforening. The nation added 545 MW of solar last year, up from 378 MW in 2023 but down from more than 1 GW in 2022. The new additions bring Denmark's total solar capacity to more than 4 GW. Source: Dansk Solcelleforening Utility-scale installations drove Denmark's solar growth in 2024, with projects over 1 MW adding 356 MW, said Dansk Solcelleforening. Private ...

