20.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
LoanLogics Launches LoanBeam Process Automation: AI-Driven Innovation Redefines Mortgage Processing for Simplicity and Speed

Finanznachrichten News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / LoanLogics, a leader in digital mortgage solutions, unveiled LoanBeam Process Automation (LBPA), an exciting addition to its trusted LoanBeam product suite. Designed with proven AI and automation technology, LBPA transforms mortgage processing by simplifying time-consuming tasks like income calculation and document/data validation-delivering faster, more accurate results for lenders and borrowers alike.

"LoanBeam Process Automation is a game-changer for the mortgage industry," said Natalie Henderson, Vice President of API Automation. "We've leveraged LoanLogic's proven file audit technology to create a cutting-edge automated file quality check designed to convert labor-intensive pre-underwriting file review into a few clicks. With LBPA, everyone wins."

What Makes LBPA Unique?

LBPA combines AI and advanced automation to eliminate tedious manual tasks and ensure precision at every mortgage process step.

  • Smart Document Processing: Extracts, validates, and organizes critical data from financial documents with over 99% accuracy, dramatically reducing human error.

  • Effortless Income Calculations: Extracts and calculates income using LoanBeam Income, ensuring GSE and buyer alignment, reliable data, and audit-ready results every time.

  • Built-In Compliance: Automates key validation steps and compliance checks, minimizing risk while speeding up approvals.

  • Easy Integration: Works with existing LoanBeam LOS integrations (e.g., ICE®'s Encompass®) and offers plug-and-play APIs for quick adoption into other systems.

Why It Matters

LBPA was designed with both lenders and borrowers in mind. Streamlining complex processes helps lenders:

  • Double Productivity: Increase underwriter efficiency by 2x.

  • Cut Costs: Reduce pre-underwriting expenses by 60%.

  • Improve Borrower Experience: Speed up loan approvals, making home buying faster and less stressful.

"Getting a mortgage doesn't have to be overwhelming or time-consuming," added Henderson. "LBPA allows lenders to focus on what matters most: helping people achieve their dream of homeownership with confidence and ease."

Request a Demo Today

Experience the power of LoanBeam Process Automation for yourself! Visit www.loanlogics.com to schedule a demonstration and explore how LBPA can transform your loan processing.

About LoanLogics

LoanLogics is a recognized leader in loan quality technology for mortgage manufacturing and loan acquisition. The company's mission is to create advanced solutions ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and compliance of loan transactions and supporting data and documents. For more information, visit www.loanlogics.com.

Contact Information

Roby Robertson
EVP, Marketing and Origination Technology Strategy
roby.robertson@loanlogics.com

.

SOURCE: LoanLogics



