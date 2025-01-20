Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2025) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (OTCQB: BAUFF) (FSE: 5WP0) ("Blue Star" or the "Company"), a leading explorer in Canada's North, is excited to announce the identification of a significant new target at its Auma Property, located in the West Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. This target is particularly compelling due to its strategic location, being only 15 kilometres west of the proposed Gray's Bay Road, which could significantly enhance future access and infrastructure development for the property (Figure 1).

Auma Highlights

+400 metres long, high-grade gold grabs along strike, significant potential for future resource discovery

along strike, significant potential for future resource discovery Visible gold in surface samples, with vein-hosted, pyrrhotite rich mineralization in mafic volcanic rocks

in surface samples, with vein-hosted, pyrrhotite rich mineralization in mafic volcanic rocks Several untested airborne magnetic & conductive trends, presenting additional exploration targets

Drill-Ready targets identified

targets identified Limited amount of drilling to date, with only six short drill holes (totaling <350 metres) property wide, demonstrating the untapped potential, highlight drill intercept - 2.6 metres of 15.3 g/t gold

"The newly expanded Auma target is a very encouraging addition to our large exploration pipeline," said Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star, "The high-grade gold grab samples at surface, along with visible gold, and numerous untested geophysical anomalies, suggest that we may be on the verge of something significant. Furthermore, the proximity to the proposed Grays Bay Road improves the accessibility of the project and positions it well for potential future development. We are looking forward to advancing this target as part of our regional exploration programs throughout our highly prospective landholdings."

Table 1: Blue Star's 2023-24 samples grading over 1 g/t Au.





Figure 1: Location Map of the Auma Prospect and Blue Star's Projects and Landholdings.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/237594_705b9bde8444d987_003full.jpg

Discussion of the Auma Prospect

Blue Star's Auma claims cover 614 hectares of prospective ground. Known gold showings on the property are hosted in a mafic volcanic package that includes massive to pillowed flows with local interflow sediments and intrusive gabbro. The known gold mineralization is associated with quartz veining, varying amounts of pyrrhotite, a magnetic sulphide, and local observations of visible gold.

Historical Work

The Auma area, historically referred to as the Bamako Showing, had it's first work documented by BHP in 1992 (AR083134) which consisted initially of reconnaissance traverses followed by grid establishment for mapping, soil geochemistry, magnetics and Max-Min surveying (AR083193). Two anomalous gold zones were defined. Six short 'gopher rig' holes drilled by BHP in 1995 tested both zones with 328 metres of BQ coring. The best results from 'Zone 1' in the 1995 campaign returned 15.3 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 2.6 metres; and from 'Zone 2', 2.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (AR083564) (Figure 2). No other drilling has occurred on the property.

Subsequent work in 2004, confirmed Zones 1 and 2 and added a third anomalous trend, Zone 3, with bonanza grade historical surface grab samples grading over 100 g/t Au (AR084947). A review of a 2004 airborne DIGHEM survey (AR030115 & AR084757) suggests the gold and sulphide mineralization is coincident with both magnetic anomalies and airborne EM conductors. Several prospective trends in the airborne survey data have not yet been investigated.

Blue Star's Recent Work

Blue Star's field work in 2023 & 2024 confirmed the high grades with visible gold noted in historical samples, and gold values up to 47.6 g/t Au in 2023 and 31.7 g/t Au in 2024 (Table 1). The 2024 prospecting program, designed to infill between historical samples and re-establish and extend known zones, confirmed anomalous gold values over a +400-metre strike length. The 1995 BHP drilling campaign tested less than 70 metres of this trend along strike. An area where Blue Star's samples returned 31.7 g/t Au and 30.4 g/t Au remains untested. A total of 26 samples have been collected by Blue Star to date returning gold values up to 47.6 g/t gold with 65% returning > 1.0 g/t Au.

Next Steps

A ground magnetics survey and a Loupe EM survey would provide for a better understanding of the structural setting, stratigraphy and alteration trends. The geophysical and geochemical data, as well as further prospecting and lithogeochemistry work will assist in refining drill targets to test the high-grade gold zones.

Blue Star's primary focus continues to be on expanding the mineral inventory near our high-grade Flood Zone deposit at our Ulu Project, where numerous resource growth target areas occur within a ~5-kilometre radius of the deposit. Our secondary focus is assessing the prospective targets that occur throughout our extensive landholdings, with Auma demonstrating the high quality of the regional targets in our pipeline.





Figure 1: Location Map of the Auma Prospect and Blue Star's Projects and Landholdings.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/237594_705b9bde8444d987_004full.jpg





Figure 2: Auma Target Area Showing Gold Zones, Surface Grabs, Mineralisation Trends and Historical Drilling. Background Image is a 2004 DIGHEM Total Magnetics Survey.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2421/237594_705b9bde8444d987_005full.jpg

Historical sampling is documented in the references and appears to follow industry standards as accepted at the time of the work; no review of the historical sampling was completed by the Blue Star Qualified Person. Blue Star samples are grab samples, which are selective by definition, and were delivered under chain of custody to ALS Geochemistry in Yellowknife, NT for sample preparation and then forwarded to ALS Canada Inc. in North Vancouver, BC for final analysis. Samples were prepared using code PREP-31 (crushing and pulverising) and analysed using codes Au-AA26 (50-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish) and ME-MS61 (48 element four acid digestion with ICP-MS finish). Over limits for non-gold elements were ore grade four acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. The QAQC program for prospecting consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs) resulting in a one in 20 sample insertion rate.

Darren Lindsay, P. Geo. and Vice President Exploration for Blue Star, is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a mineral exploration and development company focused in Nunavut, Canada. Blue Star's landholdings total 290 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Project, comprised of the Ulu Mining Lease and Hood River Property, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu Mining Lease), and numerous high-potential exploration targets (gold and critical minerals) occur throughout the Company's extensive landholdings, providing Blue Star with excellent resource growth potential. The site of the future deep-water port at Grays Bay is 40 - 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Grays Bay Road passes close by the Roma and Ulu Gold Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

