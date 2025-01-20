Helsinki, January 20, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Nasdaq Helsinki launches a new segment for ETN (Exchange Traded Notes) products. ETNs are exchange listed debt instruments issued against a direct investment by the issuer in an underlying asset or underlying derivatives contract. For example, the underlying can be a single share, a pair of shares, or a crypto asset. The liquidity of ETNs is supported by a market maker. ETN segments are already offered on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Copenhagen. Virtune AB is the first issuer to list ETNs on Nasdaq Helsinki. Virtune AB is a registered financial institution by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and an issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) based in Stockholm, Sweden. Virtune has today listed the following five instruments on Nasdaq Helsinki: Virtune Bitcoin ETP, Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP, Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, Virtune Staked Solana ETP, and Virtune XRP ETP.



"We are thrilled to introduce the first crypto ETNs in Finland through Nasdaq Helsinki which aligns with Virtune's vision to become the leading crypto asset manager in the Nordics. These listings significantly deepen our engagement with the Finnish market. For the first time, Finnish investors can now invest in crypto through locally listed exchange traded products traded in EUR, offering a secure and easy way to integrate crypto investments into their traditional portfolios," said CEO Christopher Kock of Virtune.



In 2015, Nasdaq Stockholm was among the first exchanges in the world to accept listing of exchange traded products with Bitcoin as an underlying asset. These were followed in 2017 by the listing of exchange trade products with Ethereum as underlying asset, and subsequently by Exchange Traded Notes (ETN) tracking crypto currencies in 2020.



"As a first mover in the Crypto ETP (Exchange Traded Products) market, we have been fortunate to be able to build a strong position in Europe with a market share of around 23%. We are now excited to be able to, with Virtune as first issuer, extend our listing and trading service to Nasdaq Helsinki, providing local access to these products," said Helena Wedin, European Head of Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq.



"ETN products provide access to alternative investments while maintaining the transparency of a regulated marketplace, and we are happy to launch this new segment at Nasdaq Helsinki with Virtune as the first issuer," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.



Nasdaq Helsinki ETNs are available for trading through banks and brokers.





About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



About Virtune

Virtune AB with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, Virtune empowers investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market. Virtune was founded in 2022 and listed its first crypto ETN on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. As of January 2025, Virtune's assets under management are approximately $290 million, and its products are trusted by more than 100,000 investors across the Nordics.Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. For more information, www.virtune.com.





