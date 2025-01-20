Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) ("Quantum-Si," "QSI" or the "Company"), The Protein Sequencing Company, announces its participation in the upcoming Festival of Genomics UK, taking place on January 29-30, 2025, at ExCeL London. As part of the event, Richard Broadhead, Ph.D., will deliver a presentation highlighting the latest innovations in Next-Generation Protein Sequencing and its transformative impact on proteomics and multiomics research.

Dr. Broadhead's talk, titled "Advancing Multiomics with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing: High-Resolution Protein and Proteoform Characterization with an Accessible Workflow," will explore how Quantum-Si's groundbreaking Platinum Pro platform is reshaping the proteomics landscape. The presentation will delve into the single-molecule protein sequencing workflow that empowers researchers with unprecedented precision in protein identification and proteoform characterization.

A key focus will be the ability to distinguish proteoforms arising from single amino acid changes, alternative splicing, and post-translational modifications. This level of detail is crucial for understanding how genomic and transcriptomic findings translate to cellular phenotypes. Integrating proteomic data with these other multiomic data types enhances researchers' ability to map complex biological pathways and identify novel biomarkers. Dr. Broadhead will also showcase Quantum-Si's latest advancements:

Protein Barcoding Kit: This innovative tool enhances protein screening through multiplexed peptide barcoding, delivering greater efficiency and reducing costs.

Library Prep Kit, V2: Designed to streamline the sample preparation process, this kit minimizes hands-on time while improving data quality, simplifying the adoption of proteomics in multiomics workflows.

PlatinumPro's Integrated Software: By unifying data generation and analysis, Platinum's software ensures an accessible and efficient workflow, enabling seamless integration of proteomics with genomic and transcriptomic research.

As the Festival of Genomics UK continues to drive conversation and innovation within the genomics community, Quantum-Si is excited to contribute by presenting new solutions that bridge the gap between genomics and proteomics, unlocking comprehensive biological insights and accelerating discovery in multiomics research.

For additional details about Quantum-Si and the Platinum Pro benchtop instrument, visit: The Protein Sequencing Company Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's Platinuminstruments enable Next-Generation Protein Sequencing that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway and its financial guidance for the full year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company's ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company's existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company's other products once commercialized; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

