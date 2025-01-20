Additional o9 clients are expected to implement GenAI capabilities throughout 2025

o9, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that one of its first GenAI pilot programs is launching into full-scale production with a major telecommunications client in 2025. The implementation is part of a three-year SaaS expansion that will bring more robust GenAI Large Language Model (LLM) functionalities to improve Integrated Business Planning (IBP), strengthen post-game analysis of forecast accuracy, analysis of constrained part shortages aided by AI-powered Digital Assistant that comprise AI agents to improve planning and decision-making.

Throughout 2024, o9 initiated multiple client GenAI pilot projects with existing enterprise clients that are expected to go into production in Q1 and Q2 of 2025.

o9's GenAI pilot programs build upon the continued evolution of the Digital Brain platform, including the further integration of GenAI-powered capabilities, such as LLM knowledge assistants that can retrieve information and generate responses to queries and composite AI agents that are capable of performing complex tasks that assist in cross-functional planning and analysis processes. The anticipated benefits of GenAI-enhanced planning for enterprises include a 30% to 50% productivity gain, as well as an increase in the ability to innovate and transform by two to three times. The AI agents also improve operational metrics such as forecast accuracy and inventory turns, and also reduce expedited freight costs.

"AI has been a fundamental component of our Digital Brain platform's development. Incorporating robust GenAI and agentic AI features is the next step in continuing to strengthen the capabilities for global enterprises on their journey to transform their planning processes," Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 said. "We're very pleased to see our efforts in GenAI development enter the next phase of production with our first client, with additional clients to join throughout 2025. We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the innovative solutions needed for our clients to strengthen their supply chain and business planning capabilities in the years to come."

o9 will attend the Davos World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, to host two exclusive events: 3 Strategic Imperatives for CEOs to Drive Resilience and Innovation in the Value Chain and Navigating Uncertainty: Building Resilient Supply Chains. These events will further discuss how technology innovations can be used to strengthen supply chain resiliency.

