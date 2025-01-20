tele-net America Corporation: tele-net America Unveils AI-Powered Call Center in Las Vegas, Introducing Japanese Hospitality to US Market

The new facility combines Japan's tradition of omotenashi with cutting-edge AI technology to revolutionize customer service in North America.

tele-net Group, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and tele-net America, led by President Hiroyuki Takahashi, is proud to announce the opening of its first US contact center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 14, 2025. With over 31 years of experience providing cutting-edge call center services across Japan, the Philippines, and other markets, the company is expanding its reach to meet the growing global demand for high-quality customer service.

tele-net Group Las Vegas Call Center



Combining Tradition and Innovation

As globalization accelerates, businesses increasingly seek exceptional customer service solutions. tele-net aims to address this need by combining its celebrated tradition of omotenashi-Japan's unique culture of genuine hospitality-with the latest advancements in AI technology. The Las Vegas facility is designed to deliver seamless, personalized customer interactions tailored to the needs of the US market, redefining the standard for the industry.

Strategic Vision for a Global Market

tele-net's expansion into the US reflects its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By leveraging its robust technological foundation and decades of expertise, the company is positioned to transform the customer experience landscape with solutions that are both innovative and deeply human.

Key Features and Strengths

Blending Japanese Hospitality with Local Expertise

Customizes Japan's meticulous service quality management system for US markets.

Implements a comprehensive "Omotenashi Mind" training program for local staff.

Establishes service quality standards that embrace and respect cultural nuances.

AI-Driven Customer Support

Leverages machine learning to optimize operator assignments for peak efficiency.

Delivers 24/7/365 support through seamless collaboration between AI chatbots and human agents.

Ensures high-quality service delivery with intelligent automation and human oversight.

Flexible and Efficient Operations

Combines in-office and remote work models to maximize flexibility and adaptability.

Deploys a fully integrated cloud-based management system for streamlined operations.

Employs data-driven insights to drive continuous improvement in service quality.

A Vision for the Future

tele-net's Las Vegas facility kicks off an ambitious expansion strategy across North America. By 2027, the company plans to launch five additional locations, combining the unparalleled precision of Japanese hospitality with cutting-edge AI technologies. This approach aims to revolutionize customer service by delivering personalized experiences tailored to each region's unique needs and preferences.

Quotes from Leadership

Hiroyuki Takahashi, President and CEO:

"We are confident that we can create a completely new form of customer service in the US market by combining the spirit of Omotenashi (hospitality) that Japan prides itself on with AI technology. The opening of our Las Vegas office marks an important milestone in our global expansion."

About tele-net Group

tele-net Group, the parent company of tele-net America, is a trusted leader in business outsourcing, offering customized solutions that empower businesses across various industries. With expertise spanning call center operations, customer service, IT services, and staffing, we are committed to delivering exceptional quality at every level.

tele-net's 1,000+ experts worldwide are dedicated to elevating customer experiences and driving operational excellence. As trusted partners, our staff provides conscientious, courteous, and top-tier support, ensuring that your customers receive the highest standard of service.

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire