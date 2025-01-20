Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

tele-net America Corporation: tele-net America Unveils AI-Powered Call Center in Las Vegas, Introducing Japanese Hospitality to US Market

Finanznachrichten News

The new facility combines Japan's tradition of omotenashi with cutting-edge AI technology to revolutionize customer service in North America.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / tele-net Group, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and tele-net America, led by President Hiroyuki Takahashi, is proud to announce the opening of its first US contact center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 14, 2025. With over 31 years of experience providing cutting-edge call center services across Japan, the Philippines, and other markets, the company is expanding its reach to meet the growing global demand for high-quality customer service.

tele-net Group Las Vegas Call Center

tele-net Group Las Vegas Call Center

Combining Tradition and Innovation
As globalization accelerates, businesses increasingly seek exceptional customer service solutions. tele-net aims to address this need by combining its celebrated tradition of omotenashi-Japan's unique culture of genuine hospitality-with the latest advancements in AI technology. The Las Vegas facility is designed to deliver seamless, personalized customer interactions tailored to the needs of the US market, redefining the standard for the industry.

Strategic Vision for a Global Market
tele-net's expansion into the US reflects its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By leveraging its robust technological foundation and decades of expertise, the company is positioned to transform the customer experience landscape with solutions that are both innovative and deeply human.

Key Features and Strengths

Blending Japanese Hospitality with Local Expertise

  • Customizes Japan's meticulous service quality management system for US markets.

  • Implements a comprehensive "Omotenashi Mind" training program for local staff.

  • Establishes service quality standards that embrace and respect cultural nuances.

AI-Driven Customer Support

  • Leverages machine learning to optimize operator assignments for peak efficiency.

  • Delivers 24/7/365 support through seamless collaboration between AI chatbots and human agents.

  • Ensures high-quality service delivery with intelligent automation and human oversight.

Flexible and Efficient Operations

  • Combines in-office and remote work models to maximize flexibility and adaptability.

  • Deploys a fully integrated cloud-based management system for streamlined operations.

  • Employs data-driven insights to drive continuous improvement in service quality.

A Vision for the Future

tele-net's Las Vegas facility kicks off an ambitious expansion strategy across North America. By 2027, the company plans to launch five additional locations, combining the unparalleled precision of Japanese hospitality with cutting-edge AI technologies. This approach aims to revolutionize customer service by delivering personalized experiences tailored to each region's unique needs and preferences.

Quotes from Leadership

Hiroyuki Takahashi, President and CEO:

"We are confident that we can create a completely new form of customer service in the US market by combining the spirit of Omotenashi (hospitality) that Japan prides itself on with AI technology. The opening of our Las Vegas office marks an important milestone in our global expansion."

About tele-net Group

tele-net Group, the parent company of tele-net America, is a trusted leader in business outsourcing, offering customized solutions that empower businesses across various industries. With expertise spanning call center operations, customer service, IT services, and staffing, we are committed to delivering exceptional quality at every level.

tele-net's 1,000+ experts worldwide are dedicated to elevating customer experiences and driving operational excellence. As trusted partners, our staff provides conscientious, courteous, and top-tier support, ensuring that your customers receive the highest standard of service.

Contact Information

Ian Blotter
General Manager
press@tele-net-global.com
(702) 850-1464

.

SOURCE: tele-net America Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.