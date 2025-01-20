Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Revolutionizing the Costa Rican Art Scene: MÍRAME Fine Art Promotes Costa Rican Art Around the World

Finanznachrichten News

A New Approach to Costa Rican Contemporary Art

SAN JOSÉ, CR / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / https://miramefineart.com/ MÍRAME Fine Art is redefining the international perception of Costa Rican contemporary art. The online platform prioritizes accessibility without compromising quality, offering a compelling alternative to traditional spaces. With an emphasis on transparency and inclusivity, MÍRAME Fine Art provides collectors around the world with access to some of the most accomplished artists working in Costa Rica today.

The platform's curated selection emphasizes thoughtful representation, combining established figures with emerging talents. This combination ensures that collectors have access to works that are relevant and forward-thinking. By operating with lower commission rates, MÍRAME Fine Art ensures a greater share of each sale goes directly to the artists, supporting their practice and creative independence. This purposeful decision to remain primarily an online platform allows the gallery to offer high-quality artwork while empowering the country's artists with more substantial returns.

Embracing Technology and Unique Experiences

To further enhance its offerings, MÍRAME Fine Art integrates augmented reality (AR) tools, enabling collectors to visualize artworks in their own spaces before making a purchase. This innovative feature balances the ease of online browsing and in-person viewing, ensuring collectors can confidently select pieces that complement their environment.

In addition to its online presence, MÍRAME Fine Art has hosted pop-up exhibitions in high-end venues such as the Andaz Resort at Papagayo Peninsula in Costa Rica. Events like the Andaz Art Week, held from December 22 to 29, 2024, showcased the gallery's ability to bring Costa Rican art to exclusive audiences, promoting cultural appreciation with luxury hospitality. These initiatives demonstrate the gallery's commitment to broadening the reach of Costa Rican art beyond conventional spaces. This innovative approach is increasingly vital to the Costa Rican art scene, as traditional gallery setups often lack the ability to provide comparable reach and engagement.

Celebrating Local and Global

MÍRAME Fine Art's global shipping capabilities, facilitated by trusted logistics providers, allow the gallery to connect Costa Rican art with collectors worldwide. Whether a collector is based in New York, Tokyo, or Berlin, the platform ensures a smooth process from discovery to secure delivery. The gallery's partnership with DHL and specialized art handlers guarantees that artworks are transported with the utmost care.

Each piece is carefully packaged to preserve its integrity. Most artworks are shipped rolled in protective tubes, minimizing the risk of damage while optimizing shipping efficiency. For larger or more delicate works, the gallery coordinates with buyers to discuss crating options and additional logistical considerations, ensuring a tailored solution for every purchase.

A Vision for The International Art Market

This approach underscores MÍRAME Fine Art's commitment to promoting Costa Rican contemporary art globally, giving it a voice in the international art world. By leveraging technology, professionalism, and a commitment to quality art, MÍRAME Fine Art is shaping the future of how Costa Rican art is experienced and acquired.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings
Co-Founder
belinda@miramefineart.com
+447821591397

.

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.