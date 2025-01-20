Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PositiveSingles Introduces Real-Person Video Verification to Enhance User Safety

Finanznachrichten News

A Game-Changing Initiative to Fight Scammers and Build Trust Among Online Users. PositiveSingles has grown to be a reliable resource for people looking for support and companionship, with over 2.5 million members.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / The largest STD dating and support community in the world, PositiveSingles.com, has announced that real-person video verification for users in the UK has been successfully implemented. This effort tackles the growing worries about online scammers and false profiles by ensuring a more secure and reliable environment for members.

The trial period in the UK marked a major turning point in PositiveSingles' commitment to creating a safe and genuine community, as it effectively reduced suspicious activity.

"User safety is our top priority, especially with the rise in online scams," stated PositiveSingles Product Supervisor Dani Johnson. "Our members can connect with confidence knowing they are interacting with real people thanks to real-person video verification."

An Innovative Step Towards Safer Relationships

Users must post a brief video as part of the real-person video verification procedure, which verifies authenticity by comparing it to their profile images. Verified users receive a unique badge, enabling others to quickly recognize authentic profiles. This extra security measure boosts community confidence while lowering the possibility of fraudulent interactions.

The new video verification feature further confirms PositiveSingles' standing as a leader in member safety, which is already well-known for its proactive approach.

The Importance of Real-Person Video Verification

Due to the exponential rise in online fraud, online platforms-especially those that deal with sensitive subjects like STD dating and support-need to implement safety precautions. PositiveSingles promotes more meaningful and transparent connections and improves safety by including video verification.

Based on feedback and the initiative's success, the verification system is currently being tested in the UK, with plans to expand it to other regions. PositiveSingles encourages all its members to finish the procedure to make the environment safer and friendlier for everyone.

Contact Information

Dani Johnson
Product Supervisor
mediapress@positivesingles.com
1-269-329-9094

.

SOURCE: PositiveSingles



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.