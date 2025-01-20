Dayshape Goes Live at Forvis Mazars US to Advance Resource Management and Support Client Service Excellence

Forvis Mazars US, a leading US public accounting and consulting firm known for its Unmatched Client Experience®, implements Dayshape's AI-powered resource management software to the entire firm to bolster resource management and further enhance client service.

Dayshape, a software company using AI technology to optimize professional services planning, welcomes Forvis Mazars US as a customer. Forvis Mazars US, delivering assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states, selects Dayshape to streamline the firm's resource management and better facilitate client service excellence.

Matt Cockett, CEO of Dayshape, shared: "It's clear that Forvis Mazars US is advancing and strengthening its strategic position, and we're thrilled that Dayshape is playing a key role in driving this positive transformation."

Forvis Mazars US, a national firm with over 7,000 professionals across more than 70 locations, faced challenges stemming from multiple scheduling systems inherited through recent mergers and acquisitions. These disconnected systems resulted in limited visibility into critical areas such as employee skills and left room for improvement in reporting capabilities. To support its rapid growth and evolving needs, Forvis Mazars US set out to implement a unified, comprehensive workforce planning solution.

Christine Thomas , Managing Director of Talent Alignment at Forvis Mazars US, reflected: "With an existing team of over 40 resource managers, we had the expertise but not the advanced resource management solution. We needed to move away from multiple disparate systems in order to effectively scale and drive real strategic impact. With Dayshape, I believe we are better positioned to achieve this."

Notably, Forvis Mazars US will benefit from Dayshape's Gantt chart scheduler, which has created a national view of resources, offering firm-wide visibility of resourcing options across service lines and locations through integrations to the firm's existing tech stack. Dayshape's suitability scoring allows Forvis Mazars US to confidently assign the right talent to each job. By factoring in key elements like skills and availability, it simplifies the process of identifying the perfect fit for every project.

In addition, Dayshape's reports and dashboards provide Forvis Mazars US with dependable data that can be used to pull reports and analyze past, present, and future performance. As a growing firm, these insights are key to planning with confidence and making better decisions. For instance, Forvis Mazars US can now easily review availability reports to better inform future hiring decisions and ensure high quality engagements.

Christine added: "Dayshape is vital to the success of our next phase of resource management at Forvis Mazars US. With Dayshape, we have one firm-wide resource management solution, providing visibility and insights, which enables us to better facilitate the Unmatched Client Experience we're known for."

SOURCE: Dayshape

