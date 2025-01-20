Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dayshape Goes Live at Forvis Mazars US to Advance Resource Management and Support Client Service Excellence

Finanznachrichten News

Forvis Mazars US, a leading US public accounting and consulting firm known for its Unmatched Client Experience®, implements Dayshape's AI-powered resource management software to the entire firm to bolster resource management and further enhance client service.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / Dayshape, a software company using AI technology to optimize professional services planning, welcomes Forvis Mazars US as a customer. Forvis Mazars US, delivering assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states, selects Dayshape to streamline the firm's resource management and better facilitate client service excellence.

Matt Cockett, CEO of Dayshape, shared: "It's clear that Forvis Mazars US is advancing and strengthening its strategic position, and we're thrilled that Dayshape is playing a key role in driving this positive transformation."

Forvis Mazars US, a national firm with over 7,000 professionals across more than 70 locations, faced challenges stemming from multiple scheduling systems inherited through recent mergers and acquisitions. These disconnected systems resulted in limited visibility into critical areas such as employee skills and left room for improvement in reporting capabilities. To support its rapid growth and evolving needs, Forvis Mazars US set out to implement a unified, comprehensive workforce planning solution.

Christine Thomas, Managing Director of Talent Alignment at Forvis Mazars US, reflected: "With an existing team of over 40 resource managers, we had the expertise but not the advanced resource management solution. We needed to move away from multiple disparate systems in order to effectively scale and drive real strategic impact. With Dayshape, I believe we are better positioned to achieve this."

Notably, Forvis Mazars US will benefit from Dayshape's Gantt chart scheduler, which has created a national view of resources, offering firm-wide visibility of resourcing options across service lines and locations through integrations to the firm's existing tech stack. Dayshape's suitability scoring allows Forvis Mazars US to confidently assign the right talent to each job. By factoring in key elements like skills and availability, it simplifies the process of identifying the perfect fit for every project.

In addition, Dayshape's reports and dashboards provide Forvis Mazars US with dependable data that can be used to pull reports and analyze past, present, and future performance. As a growing firm, these insights are key to planning with confidence and making better decisions. For instance, Forvis Mazars US can now easily review availability reports to better inform future hiring decisions and ensure high quality engagements.

Christine added: "Dayshape is vital to the success of our next phase of resource management at Forvis Mazars US. With Dayshape, we have one firm-wide resource management solution, providing visibility and insights, which enables us to better facilitate the Unmatched Client Experience we're known for."

Contact Information

Kim Craw
Marketing Manager
marketing@dayshape.com

.

SOURCE: Dayshape



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.