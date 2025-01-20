The 2 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) features 122 prefabricated storage units, designed and supplied by China's BYD. From ESS News Saudi Arabia has officially connected its largest battery energy storage system (BESS) to the grid, marking a significant milestone in the country's renewable energy expansion. The project proponents describe the 500 MW/2000 MWh BESS development in Bisha, in the southwestern Saudi Arabian province of 'Asir, as the world's largest operational single-phase energy storage project. The Bisha battery storage facility features 122 prefabricated storage units, ...

