Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DKYC | ISIN: US47580P1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JW
Tradegate
16.01.25
19:56 Uhr
8,950 Euro
-0,300
-3,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JELD-WEN HOLDING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,1009,25015:52
9,1009,25015:43
PR Newswire
20.01.2025 15:00 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.: JELD-WEN Completes Sale of Towanda, PA Facility as a Result of Court-Ordered Divestiture Process

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) ("JELD-WEN" or the "Company"), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced that, in compliance with the court-ordered divestiture of its Towanda, Pennsylvania business, JELD-WEN has completed its previously announced sale of Towanda to Woodgrain Inc. on January 17, 2025 for a purchase price of $115 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.

About JELD-WEN, Inc.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company operates facilities in 15 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 associates dedicated to bringing beauty and security to the spaces that touch our lives. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide, LaCantina® and VPI in North America, and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit corporate.JELD-WEN.com or follow LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by our use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon the company's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside of the company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from the results contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the outcome of any objection to the court-ordered divestiture and any related appeals; third-party costs incurred by the Company related to the transaction; the impact of our strategic transformation journey, footprint rationalization, cost reduction and modernization initiatives; the impact of acquisitions and divestitures on our business and our ability to maximize value and integrate operations; our pipeline of productivity projects; our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, assumptions, or other future events; risks and uncertainties related to the Company's current financial expectations and projections; and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
Melissa Farrington
Vice President, Enterprise Communications
262-350-6021
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
[email protected]

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.