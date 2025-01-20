Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance des Jahres! Ihre Chance auf explosive Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2025 13:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Matador Technologies Inc.: Matador to Launch Inaugural Gold Offering in Q1 2025, Bridging Physical Gold with Digital Art on Bitcoin

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. ("Matador" or the "Company") (TSXV: MATA) announces plans to release its first gold product in early 2025, blending physical gold ownership with digital art. The Board of Directors has unanimously approved pairing its digital gold product with digital art on the Bitcoin blockchain via Ordinals technology. The Company acquires its gold through a partnership with Kitco Metals Inc., sourcing directly from the Royal Canadian Mint to ensure reliability and quality. All gold held by the Company is securely held by the Royal Canadian Mint who acts as Matador's custodian.

Matador's goal is to breathe new life into a traditional asset by making it more engaging. The offering is designed to invite both seasoned gold buyers and those simply curious about the broader possibilities of emerging technologies. By pairing tangible gold with digital art, Matador provides a truly modern take on precious metals.

Deven Soni, CEO of Matador, says the Company has been working on "making gold great again" since late 2021 and is eager to bring this concept to the market. This launch is part of a larger vision to merge traditional finance with progressive digital tools, as demonstrated by Matador's recent decision to add Bitcoin to its balance sheet.

As announced in a press release dated January 13, 2025, Matador completed the acquisition of approximately 29 bitcoins for a total purchase price of CAD$4.5 million in cash. This purchase was part of Matador's strategy to adopt Bitcoin as the platform for its upcoming gold product launch to ensure its digital gold platform operates on the most secure and stable technology available.

Matador's continued efforts to bridge traditional assets like gold and new technologies reflect its commitment to delivering a secure, accessible platform for users of all backgrounds.

For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Sunny Ray
President
Email: sunny@matador.network
Phone: 647-932-2668

About Matador

Matador Technologies Inc. is a digital gold platform leveraging blockchain technology to digitize real-world assets like gold. Focused on building innovative financial solutions, Matador is at the forefront of integrating blockchain technology to preserve and grow value. Matador's digital gold platform aims to democratize the gold buying experience, combining the best of modern technology and time-proven assets, to create an app that will allow users to buy, sell, and store gold 24/7 in a fun and engaging way.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy and the launch of its mobile application as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, the pricing of such acquisitions and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.