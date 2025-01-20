Anzeige
Montag, 20.01.2025
WKN: A40EWH | ISIN: US42217D1028
NASDAQ
17.01.25
21:59 Uhr
5,760 US-Dollar
+0,080
+1,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Health In Tech, Inc. Announces Participation in The Microcap Conference 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STUART, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / Health In Tech, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:HIT),an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, is pleased to announce its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025, a leading event for growth-focused companies and investors. The conference will take place January 28-30, 2025, at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The Company's management team will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company's recent developments and growth strategy.

About The Microcap Conference 2025

The Microcap Conference is the largest independent microcap event in the U.S., bringing together top-tier investors and executives from microcap companies. The event offers a platform for companies to showcase their value propositions through presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking opportunities.

The 2025 event will feature:

  • Keynote Speakers: Renowned industry figures, including Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders, who will engage in a fireside chat with CNBC's Bob Pisani; plus Tom Gardner, CEO of Motley Fool, who will share insights on investing, market trends, and entrepreneurial success.

  • Expert Panels and Presentations: Financial commentators Ron Insana (CNBC) and Charlie Gasparino (FOX Business) will cover critical topics for the US equity markets, from capital formation to regulatory updates and market trends.

  • Entertainment Headliner: A special performance by Tom Papa, celebrated comedian and host of Netflix specials, ensuring a memorable evening for attendees.

Hosted by DealFlow Events, The Microcap Conference is renowned for its blend of high-quality content, engaging networking, and exceptional entertainment. For more information, visit https://themicrocapconference.com.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech, Inc. ("HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology. We offer a dynamic marketplace designed to create customized healthcare plan solutions while streamlining processes through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By eliminating friction and complexities, HIT enhances value propositions for employers and optimizes underwriting, sales, and service workflows for Managing General Underwriters (MGUs), insurance carriers, licensed brokers, and Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). Learn more at healthintech.com.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations:
ir@healthintech.com

SOURCE: Health In Tech, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
