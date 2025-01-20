Anzeige
Baker Tilly Foundation Grants Wishes in Annual Giving Campaign

Finanznachrichten News

Fifteen not-for-profit organizations receive $10,000 each through team member nominations

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2025 / The Baker Tilly Foundation announces the 15 recipients of its eighth annual Baker Tilly Wishes - a program driven by team member nominations, empowers not-for-profit organizations with $10,000 donations.

"Our team members are the heart of our firm's giving programs," Baker Tilly Foundation President and Chairman Jennifer Soltis said. "Through Wishes, we can make meaningful contributions to the organizations that are changing lives every day and supporting causes that truly matter to our people and their communities."

This year's 15 recipients include the following not-for-profit organizations from coast to coast:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Out of the Darkness Walk - New York, New York
Bo's Place - Houston, Texas
Camp Fatima of New JerseyInc - Harrison, New Jersey
Elixir Fund, Inc. - Pompton Plains, New Jersey
Family and Youth Initiative Inc (DCFYI) - Washington, D.C.
Joyful Readers, Inc. - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Little Giraffe Foundation Ltd. - Mount Prospect, Illinois
Logan's Heart and Smiles - Madison, Wisconsin
Long Island Cares, Inc. - Hauppauge, New York
Love for our Elders - Cleveland, Ohio
MISS Foundation - Austin, Texas
Our Neighbors' Table - Amesbury, Massachusetts
Rebuild Upstate - Greenville, South Carolina
Sail Beyond Cancer USA, Inc. - South Burlington, Vermont
The Sunday LOVE Project - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Baker Tilly Wishes focuses on the three pillars of the Baker Tilly Foundation: education, health and wellness and human services. The program is part of the firm's broader annual holiday giving, which embraces causes supported by team members in their communities and includes many local office efforts, such as drives for food, toys and gifts for families in need. Additionally, the firm provides each team member with a charitable gift credit to bestow on a not-for-profit organization of their choice.

# # #

About Baker Tilly (bakertilly.com)
Baker Tilly is a leading advisory, tax and assurance firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world's leading financial centers - New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) provide professional services through an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations and professional standards. Baker Tilly US, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business advisory services to their clients. Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

Baker Tilly Advisory Group, LP and Baker Tilly US, LLP, trading as Baker Tilly, are independent members of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 141 territories, with 43,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $5.2 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts:
Nicole Berkeland
nicole.berkeland@bakertilly.com
612 876 4891

Baker Tilly Media Relations
press@bakertilly.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Tilly
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
