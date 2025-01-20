BingX Leads in Listing $TRUMP and $MELANIA Trading Pairs

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, has solidified its position as an industry innovator by becoming the first exchange to offer spot trading services for $TRUMP, which launched on January 18 at 12:50 (UTC+8), followed by the introduction of coin-margined futures trading for $TRUMP the very next day. Furthermore, BingX provided users with the earliest access to perpetual trading for $MELANIA, along with spot trading support. These efforts align with BingX's broader strategy to expand its product offerings and provide users with a cutting-edge trading experience.

Digital assets like $TRUMP and $MELANIA are part of the rising trend of meme coin - cryptocurrencies inspired by cultural movements or popular figures. These tokens' value is primarily driven by community interest and market activity. BingX's support for such assets shows its dedication to addressing the growing demand for a variety of trading options in the crypto space.

$TRUMP stands out with its Coin-Margined Futures on BingX, providing traders with advanced tools to diversify their trading strategies. Users now are able to trade $TRUMP with the margin for futures trading on BingX, enhancing portfolio flexibility and capital efficiency. $MELANIA is currently supported by both spot and perpetual futures trading pairs, providing both experienced traders and newcomers plenty of trading options to choose from.

In addition to the listing of $TRUMP and $MELANIA, BingX has launched several campaigns to enhance the trading experience for its users. Starting January 18 at 14:00 (UTC+8), BingX introduced zero-fee trading for $TRUMP. Additionally, users can participate in various promotions to win tokens and airdrops through deposits and trading activities.

"The rise of personality-driven tokens like $TRUMP and $MELANIA reflects a broader trend where the crypto market intersects with finance and social movements." Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, commented on the significance of these new listings: "These tokens are more than just monetary assets; they capture identity and sentiment. As these assets evolve within the broader blockchain ecosystem, it's essential for platforms like BingX to innovate with products that balance volatility with educational resources, empowering users to navigate this dynamic landscape. Our focus remains on creating a robust platform that supports diverse investments while ensuring transparency and security."

