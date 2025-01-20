Virtune AB (Publ): Finland welcomes Virtune with the First Five Crypto ETPs listed on Nasdaq Helsinki traded in euro

Helsinki, January 20th, 2025 - Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announced the listing of Finland's first crypto exchange-traded products (ETP) on Nasdaq Helsinki. This makes it easy and secure for Finnish investors to invest in crypto assets through proven and well-established financial instruments in the local currency.

Virtune has made history as the first company to list crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on Nasdaq Helsinki. This groundbreaking launch introduces multiple crypto ETPs to the Finnish market, marking a significant first for the country's financial sector. The ETPs are now trading in euro and are accessible to investors through major Nordic financial institutions, including Nordnet and other established brokers.

This launch represents several key firsts for Finland's financial markets:

First-ever crypto ETPs admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki

Largest simultaneous crypto ETP launch on a regulated market in the Nordics history with five products

First regulated staked ETPs available to Finnish investors (staking rewards are reflected in the daily price of the ETP)

This historic admission opens up Finland's €20.5 billion ETP market to crypto assets, offering Finnish investors regulated access to invest in crypto assets through their existing brokerage accounts for the first time.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune: "We are thrilled to introduce Finland's first crypto ETPs and to be the pioneer in bringing secure and regulated crypto ETPs to the Nordic markets. We have been committed from day one in our vision to becoming the leading crypto asset manager in the Nordics and accelerating the adoption of crypto as an asset class. These euro-denominated listings on Nasdaq Helsinki marks a crucial milestone in our journey.



All of Virtune's ETPs are 100% physically backed and fully collateralized. These five euro-denominated ETPs include:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP (Ticker: VIRBTCE, ISIN: SE0020845709) : Provides exposure to Bitcoin.

: Provides exposure to Bitcoin. Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (Ticker: VIRETHE, ISIN: SE0020541639) : Provides exposure to Ethereum combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an increased annual return on the investment made in the ETP.

: Provides exposure to Ethereum combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an increased annual return on the investment made in the ETP. Virtune XRP ETP (Ticker: VIRXRPE, ISIN: SE0021486156) : Provides exposure to XRP.

: Provides exposure to XRP. Virtune Staked Solana ETP (Ticker: VIRSOLE, ISIN: SE0021309754) : Provides exposure to Solana combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an additional 3% annual return on the investment made in the ETP.

: Provides exposure to Solana combined with the benefits of staking. With staking incorporated, the ETP offers an additional 3% annual return on the investment made in the ETP. Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (Ticker: VIRALTE, ISIN: SE0023260716): Offers investors exposure to an equal-weighted basket of up to 10 leading alternative crypto assets (altcoins), excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. The product is rebalanced monthly, resetting the holdings to equal weight, and existing crypto assets can be excluded and new crypto assets may be included.

"As a first mover in the Crypto ETP (Exchange Traded Product) market, we have been fortunate to be able to build a strong position in Europe with a market share of around 23%. We are now excited to be able to, with Virtune as first issuer, extend our listing and trading service to Nasdaq Helsinki, providing local access to these products," said Helena Wedin, European Head of Exchange Traded Products at Nasdaq.



"ETN products provide access to alternative investments while maintaining the transparency of a regulated marketplace, and we are happy to launch this new segment at Nasdaq Helsinki with Virtune as the first issuer,"saidHenrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Trading and Liquidity

All ETPs will benefit from continued active liquidity provision provided by Flow Traders, one of the world's leading market makers, ensuring tight spreads and reliable trading volumes for investors.



About Virtune

Virtune is a Swedish-regulated crypto asset manager and issuer of 100% physically backed crypto ETPs. The company has experienced rapid growth in the Nordics since listing its first crypto ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm in May 2023. Today, Virtune manages $310 million in assets under management and has earned the trust of over 110,000 institutional and retail investors. Since its inception, Virtune has prioritized investor protection, and its success stems from its transparent, regulated approach and strong commitment to educating the market about crypto assets and ETPs.

Virtune currently offers a range of 13 ETPs, including:

Single asset ETPs : Providing exposure to individual crypto assets.

: Providing exposure to individual crypto assets. Staked ETPs : Offering exposure to crypto assets with increased annual returns through staking rewards.

: Offering exposure to crypto assets with increased annual returns through staking rewards. Index ETPs: Providing broad crypto exposure with monthly rebalancing to adjust holdings.

With Virtune's ETPs, investors can invest in crypto assets as easily as buying a stock, seamlessly integrating crypto investments into their traditional portfolios without the complexities and risks associated with investing in crypto assets directly and direct wallet management.

The importance of this launch

With these listings, Virtune becomes the first issuer to bring crypto ETPs to the Finnish market, addressing the growing demand for regulated, transparent, and cost-efficient ways to invest in crypto assets. Nasdaq Helsinki, as a trusted regulated market, adds an extra layer of credibility, making it easier for Finnish investors to embrace crypto assets as part of their portfolios.

Virtune's offerings stand out by emphasizing security and simplicity. All products are fully backed by the underlying crypto asset held with institutional grade security in cold storage (offline) with Coinbase serving as the custodian, ensuring maximum security for investors. Furthermore, staked ETPs, such as Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP and Virtune Staked Solana ETP, allow Finnish investors to benefit from staking rewards generated through blockchain consensus mechanisms, seamlessly integrated into the ETP structure and reflected in the daily price of the ETPs.

A Step Toward the Future

As crypto assets continue to reshape the global financial ecosystem, Virtune's launch of these ETPs in Finland positions the company as a pioneer in regulated crypto investment solutions. By combining secure infrastructure, robust regulatory oversight, and innovative product offerings, Virtune is leading the way in making crypto asset investments accessible, reliable, and mainstream.

If you are an institutional investor interested in exploring the potential of our current and upcoming ETPs for your discretionary asset management or wish to learn more about Virtune and our product offering, please feel free to contact us. Visit www.virtune.comfor more information, and register your email address on our website to receive updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to crypto assets.



Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Crypto investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice; investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, there is no guarantee of getting back invested capital. Read the prospectus, KID, terms at virtune.com.