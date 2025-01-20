BGO Software - https://www.bgosoftware.com/: New Open-Source GMP Platform Now Available to Pharma Manufacturers

Scalable, User-Friendly Data Management Solution Offers Innovation, Integration, and Transparency for Pharma Operations.

A leading global pharmaceutical company has launched the open-source Data Computation Platform (DCP), a GMP- compliant solution designed for pharmaceutical manufacturers. The platform offersreal-time monitoring, process optimization, and batch analysis, improving efficiency and compliance.

" The launch of DCP marks a major step forward for the pharmaceutical industry. The platform is highly useful and inspiring, empowering organizations to achieve GMP compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and future-proof their processes. As a main development and implementation partner of the platform across all the pharmaceutical company's manufacturing sites, we are ready to help companies to integrate this scalable, open-source GMP platform to unlock its full potential.", said Harry Birimirski, GMP Solutions Architect at BGO Software.

Designed with a microservice-based architecture, the platform offers scalability, flexibility, and seamless integration into existing workflows.

How:

The platform uses advanced statistical techniques, including Principal Component Analysis (PCA), Partial Least Squares (PLS), and Statistical Process Control (SPC). These methods provide actionable insights, enhance decision-making, and maintain consistent quality across operations.

Key Benefits of the DCP Platform:

Smart Data Analytics: Transforms complex pharmaceutical data into insights using advanced algorithms.

Real-Time Quality Control: Enables precise process monitoring and early deviation detection across manufacturing operations.

Easy System Integration and Scalable Architecture: Connects with any system, while modular microservices enable feature updates without disruption.

Protect sensitive data with full encryption: Access control while compliant with GMP standards through built-in validation tools.

Transparent and Intuitive Design: Open-source transparency ensures adaptability, no vendor lock-in, and an user-friendly interface designed for pharmaceutical workflows.

BGO Software: Integration Made Simple

BGO Software - a key development partner in the field of digital health - simplifies platform integration for predictive modeling, machine learning, and process monitoring, tailoring solutions to meet GMP compliance and operational needs, whether supporting in-house teams or full implementation.

BGO's integration services include:

Custom Implementation: Tailored deployments that adapt to existing systems, processes, and workflows.

Fast Turnaround: Seamless platform implementation, often within 10 days for standard setups.

End-to-End Support: From planning and verification to training and ongoing assistance, BGO ensures minimal disruption during deployment.

How to Try it:

If your team is interested in enhancing performance with the new digital health companies' tool, you can request a system demo of the open-source GMP solution through BGO Software. After a brief overview, BGO experts provide full access, allowing hands-on exploration of its capabilities and operational benefits.

Request a Demo Today: Contact BGO Software to discover how DCP can transform your pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Contact:

BGO Software

Email: info@bgosoftware.com

Phone: +44-208-191-7757

Website: https://www.bgosoftware.com/

About BGO Software:

BGO Software is a trusted partner in delivering innovative, GMP-compliant solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, achieving global success and collaborating with top 20 pharmaceutical and clinical research industry leaders. Specializing in multi-site operations, pharma-specific data management, and seamless system integrations, BGO combines technical expertise with deep industry knowledge to support organizations in achieving operational excellence.

