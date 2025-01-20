ArmorSource Introduces AireSupport Max: Redefining Performance and Comfort in Head Protection

Launching the next-generation suspension for military and law enforcement, ArmorSource presents AireSupport Max-an advanced 3D-printed helmet suspension system delivering superior comfort, impact protection, and breathability.

ArmorSourceis excited to unveil the AireSupport Max, a revolutionary helmet suspension system, at the 2025 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Engineered with advanced 3D technology to provide unparalleled comfort and superior impact protection, the AireSupport Max is set to redefine the standard for high performance head protection.

AireSupport Max: Comfort Elevated. Performance Redefined

According to Nick Gramly, the VP of Technology for ArmorSource: "What sets AireSupport Max apart is its innovative design, crafted from a printed polymer structure. The unique 3D structure ensures superior airflow and ventilation. This construction not only maximizes breathability but also delivers exceptional comfort, blunt impact protection, and stability-key features that will set the bar for what premium head protection should feel like."

Key highlights of AireSupport Max:

Unrivaled Comfort : Memory foam like feel and a conforming design adapt seamlessly to the wearer's head shape, providing an optimal fit.

Exceeds the U.S. Army Blunt Impact Requirements : Built to exceed the highest standards for impact protection.

Zero Water Absorption : Performs optimally even in naval or humid environments.

Durability : The polymer structure is stronger and more resilient than competing products while maintaining minimal weight.

One-Size-Fits-All : Engineered for universal compatibility, ensuring that every head type and size experiences a secure, custom-like fit without compromising on performance.

Altitude Ready: Delivers flawless performance regardless of altitude or climate conditions.

A select group of operators tested AireSupport Max in real-world scenarios, and their feedback was unanimous: this new system, described by many as a 'game-changer in the industry,' not only competes with but also sets a new benchmark for premium pad systems in performance, comfort, and functionality.

Designed for both performance and durability, this cutting-edge system promises to enhance wearer experience by ensuring optimal fit, stability, and impact absorption. ArmorSource is confident that the AireSupport Max will offer unmatched head protection for military, law enforcement, and tactical professionals.

About ArmorSource

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Ohio, ArmorSource is a leading global manufacturer of ballistic helmets, producing over 10,000 helmets per month. Our mission is to continuously enhance ballistic performance while optimizing comfort and durability. With a transparent manufacturing process and rigorous program management, we exceed government standards to deliver industry-leading protection.

In addition to serving elite U.S. military branches-including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and SOCOM - ArmorSource is recognized worldwide, supplying advanced ballistic solutions to armed forces, law enforcement, and special operations units across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

ArmorSource' Next Generation Helmets provide ultra-lightweight protection with superior ballistic, environmental, and mechanical performance, ensuring the highest level of safety for those who serve.

Join us at the SHOT Show for an exclusive first look and hands-on experience with 'AireSupport Max' to discover the difference and experience the future of head protection.

